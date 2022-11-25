ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My dentist gave me three front teeth for a ‘pretty look’

By Samantha Ibrahim
A dentist braced their patient for orthodontic treatment in an unusual way.

A beauty influencer has gone viral for revealing that her dentist gave her three front teeth to prepare her for getting braces in the near future.

“Why did my dentist think three front teeth was a pretty look?” Layla Muntas asked her followers in a video that has since garnered over 22 million views.

“Fake tooth between my two front teeth until I get ma fakin braces,” she went on, adding that it is a temporary tooth.

The TikTok user noted that she previously had her front teeth filed to form a gap between her pearly whites because enough space is needed to fit her braces. However, her dental practitioner engulfed her gap with an extra tooth for aesthetic purposes in the meantime.

Her fans couldn’t help but chuckle at the tooth, joking in the comments that she looks “like Tom Cruise.”

“You actually do not notice it until it’s pointed out lol,” one person noted.

Another user interjected: “It’s so wrong it’s almost right.” Someone else pointed out: “Sign up to some modeling agencies. This is a look they would die for.”

Muntas was given a temporary tooth to fill her gap in order to prepare her for getting braces.
“It looks normal in a not normal way😭,” a person wrote. “It doesn’t even look bad. I didn’t understand what you were talking about until I read the comments.”

In a separate video she posted earlier, Muntas showcased her large gap — which was the exact size of her fake third tooth.

However, her fans even loved her large gap, sending her jokes as well as love.

Her dentist created a gap in between the influencer’s teeth.
“😭 Why is [this] so cute tho?” a TikToker asked. “Jumpthcare,” another person quipped. “U r so beautiful,” one commented.

#TeethTok is gaining popularity on Gen Z’s favorite social media platform, with another user revealing in a clip that she took off her braces herself after having them on for 11 years.

Danielle Ashley, 30, said she was so tired of her braces that she peeled them off herself. She admitted that she was 19 years old when she got them. “I was young, dumb, and just doing stuff to be doing it,” she said.

“I got down on hard times, loss [sic] my insurance and just never got back on my dental plan. Now I’m 30 trying to correct an 11-year-old mistake,” Ashley said.

