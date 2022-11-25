ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart shooter Andre Bing had grudge against victim Brian Pendleton, mom claims

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XWEq_0jNReyya00

Walmart manager Andre Binge held a grudge against one of the six co-workers that he massacred in the breakroom before turning the gun on himself, the victim’s mother said.

Brian Pendleton, 38, was killed when Bing, 31, a night manager at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart went on a killing spree before an employee meeting Tuesday night.

Pendleton’s mother said he didn’t have any problems at work, except with Bing, who was his supervisor and allegedly felt animosity toward him.

“He just didn’t like my son,” Michelle Johnson said. “He would tell me that he (Bing) would give him a hard time.”

Pendleton was born with a congenital brain disorder and grew up in Chesapeake, his mother said.

He had recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary working as a custodian at the Walmart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Fwo9_0jNReyya00
Walmart manager Andre Bing, left, allegedly held a grudge against shooting victim Brian Pendleton, right.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APxOj_0jNReyya00
The mass shooting took place inside a break room at this Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on Tuesday night.
REUTERS

Pendleton made sure to be punctual. Although his shift as a custodian started at 10:30 p.m., he was in the break room when the shooting started just after 10, according to Johnson.

“He always came to work early so he would be on time for work,” she said. “He liked his coworkers.”

The victim’s mom said the last time she heard from her son was when he called her before the start of his shift Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPlQA_0jNReyya00
A memorial of six crosses was erected Thursday, representing the six employees killed at the Walmart.
Cliff Owen – CNP

“I always tell him to call me when gets off work,” Johnson said.

As she was getting ready for bed, Johnson got a call from a family friend telling her there was a shooting at the Walmart.

“Brian was a happy-go-lucky guy. Brian loved family. Brian loved friends. He loved to tell jokes,” his mother said. “We’re going to miss him.”

The other victims of the senseless slaughter were identified as Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth, and a 16-year-old boy who has not been named because he was a minor.

A memorial of six crosses representing the six victims of the tragedy was erected Thursday outside the Walmart.

A witness to the mass shooting claimed Thursday that Bing seemed to be looking for specific co-workers to kill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tHvE_0jNReyya00
Bing, 31, was described as “hunting” for co-workers to kill and reportedly had written a “kill list” with several colleagues’ names circled.
Facebook/Draayia Janaee

“The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Jessica Wilczewski said . “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.

“What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead,” Wilczewski added. “He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead. To make sure.”

WAVY News also reported that Bing left a manifesto on his phone , and the Daily Mail claimed to have found a “kill list” in the trash at the manager’s home, which had the names of several co-workers circled, including Tyneka Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bF0E3_0jNReyya00
Debbie, left, and Chet Barnett place flowers at a memorial outside of the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Thursday.
AP

In his manifesto, Bing, who had worked at the store since 2010, complained about changes to his employment and about his co-workers harassing him about it, WAVY reported.

Current and former employees at the Walmart store described Bing as “mean,” “condescending” and the manager to look out for because he also had problems with colleagues.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Hill

Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again

A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
LUMBERTON, NC
New York Post

Bodies of 4 infants found in Boston apartment: police

Human remains belonging to four infants were found inside a Boston apartment earlier this month, police said. Boston police discovered what appeared to be a human fetus or infant inside the freezer of the South Boston apartment after they were called to investigate at around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17. The following day, investigators made another gruesome discovery and located additional human remains believed to be that of infants inside the apartment, located at 838 East Broadway in the City Point section of the city, according to a press release. On Monday, Boston police announced that the remains belonged to four infants in total — two boys and two girls, after the Chief Medical Examiner performed autopsies. The results of the autopsies are pending, police said. The Boston Police Homicide Detectives and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday. “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” Andre Bing wrote on a note that was left on his phone, the Chesapeake Police Department said Friday. Police said the 9 mm handgun used in the Tuesday night shooting was legally purchased that morning and that Bing had no criminal record. They released a copy of the note found on his phone that appeared to redact the names of specific people he mentioned. It was not clear when the note was written, but in it Bing claimed he was harassed and said he was pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s chilling ‘death note’ revealed: ‘They said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer’

A chilling “death note” left behind by Walmart gunman Andre Bing has now been released, revealing his complaints that people “laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer”.The long, rambling note was found on the 31-year-old mass shooter’s cellphone and released by Chesapeake officials on Friday morning – providing a glimpse into his motive behind the horror attack at the superstore in Chesapeake, Virginia.In the document, which Bing described as his “death note”, he complained about being “harassed by idiots” who had compared him to the infamous cannibal serial killer Dahmer.“They laughed at me and said I...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy