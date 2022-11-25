Walmart shooter Andre Bing had grudge against victim Brian Pendleton, mom claims

Walmart manager Andre Binge held a grudge against one of the six co-workers that he massacred in the breakroom before turning the gun on himself, the victim’s mother said.

Brian Pendleton, 38, was killed when Bing, 31, a night manager at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart went on a killing spree before an employee meeting Tuesday night.

Pendleton’s mother said he didn’t have any problems at work, except with Bing, who was his supervisor and allegedly felt animosity toward him.

“He just didn’t like my son,” Michelle Johnson said. “He would tell me that he (Bing) would give him a hard time.”

Pendleton was born with a congenital brain disorder and grew up in Chesapeake, his mother said.

He had recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary working as a custodian at the Walmart.

Walmart manager Andre Bing, left, allegedly held a grudge against shooting victim Brian Pendleton, right.

The mass shooting took place inside a break room at this Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on Tuesday night. REUTERS

Pendleton made sure to be punctual. Although his shift as a custodian started at 10:30 p.m., he was in the break room when the shooting started just after 10, according to Johnson.

“He always came to work early so he would be on time for work,” she said. “He liked his coworkers.”

The victim’s mom said the last time she heard from her son was when he called her before the start of his shift Tuesday.

A memorial of six crosses was erected Thursday, representing the six employees killed at the Walmart. Cliff Owen – CNP

“I always tell him to call me when gets off work,” Johnson said.

As she was getting ready for bed, Johnson got a call from a family friend telling her there was a shooting at the Walmart.

“Brian was a happy-go-lucky guy. Brian loved family. Brian loved friends. He loved to tell jokes,” his mother said. “We’re going to miss him.”

The other victims of the senseless slaughter were identified as Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth, and a 16-year-old boy who has not been named because he was a minor.

A memorial of six crosses representing the six victims of the tragedy was erected Thursday outside the Walmart.

A witness to the mass shooting claimed Thursday that Bing seemed to be looking for specific co-workers to kill.

Bing, 31, was described as “hunting” for co-workers to kill and reportedly had written a “kill list” with several colleagues’ names circled. Facebook/Draayia Janaee

“The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Jessica Wilczewski said . “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.

“What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead,” Wilczewski added. “He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead. To make sure.”

WAVY News also reported that Bing left a manifesto on his phone , and the Daily Mail claimed to have found a “kill list” in the trash at the manager’s home, which had the names of several co-workers circled, including Tyneka Johnson.

Debbie, left, and Chet Barnett place flowers at a memorial outside of the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Thursday. AP

In his manifesto, Bing, who had worked at the store since 2010, complained about changes to his employment and about his co-workers harassing him about it, WAVY reported.

Current and former employees at the Walmart store described Bing as “mean,” “condescending” and the manager to look out for because he also had problems with colleagues.

With Post wires