World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
World Cup Now: Is Bruno Fernandes Portugal's most important player?
Portugal advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Monday as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with more action in the group stage. Portugal's Bruno Fernandes was unstoppable, accounting for both the first and the last point of the match. Is he...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0
Sunday marks the start of the second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Costa Rica began the day by upsetting Japan, winning 1-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, to stay alive in Group E.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 after wild second half
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday, as Ghana fended off a South Korea rally for a crucial 3-2 victory at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender, as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal defeats Ecuador to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Group A taking center stage early. Senegal (2-0-1) defeated Ecuador (1-1-1) 2-1 in a dramatic match to advance to the knockout stage at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Ecuador has been eliminated from the World Cup. Needing a win, Senegal took...
World Cup 2022 live social reaction: United States faces Iran in must-win match
It all comes down to this. The United States men's national team heads into its Group B finale vs. Iran needing a win — and nothing less — to advance to the knockout stage. The stakes could not be higher, and the USMNT is generating plenty of support both in Qatar and back home as it heads into a win-or-go-home scenario. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions from this pivotal match!
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ecuador vs. Senegal, pick
Group A will feature a matchup between Ecuador and Senegal in both teams' third games in Qatar. Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.
U.S. squad prepares for gamesmanship from Iran in do-or-die match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands vs. Qatar, pick
In both teams' third games, Group A will feature a matchup between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. However, despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, they lost in the semifinals, and in 2010, they were runners-up to Spain.
Soccer-Pulisic gives United States 1-0 halftime lead over Iran
DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Christian Pulisic gave the United States a 1-0 halftime lead over Iran in their final World Cup Group B match on Tuesday to give the Americans the upper hand and one foot in the knockout stages.
World Cup Now: Is Ghana the most exciting team in the tournament?
Ghana was once again involved in a World Cup goal fest, but this time it came out on the winning end of it, beating South Korea 3-2 at Education City Stadium on Monday. Has Ghana been the most exciting team of the tournament so far?. Former United States men's national...
Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran
AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places. The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al...
USMNT lineup changes: Sargent, Carter-Vickers in starting XI
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — United States coach Gregg Berhalter made a stunning change to his starting lineup in the build-up to his team's all-or-nothing Group B clash with Iran on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). Young defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was brought into the...
Netherlands vs. Qatar Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Netherlands took on Qatar in both teams’ final group stage matchup. Netherlands was in control early, getting numerous shots off and controlling the ball. Cody Gakpo scored his third goal of the tournament in the 26th minute and gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead heading into half. Netherlands started off the second half with a bang as Frenkie de Jong scored in the 49th minute to take a 2-0 lead. Qatar never got anything going in the second half and the final score would remain 2-0 in favor of Netherlands, who advance to the knockout stage after missing the tournament in 2018.
US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of 10 defensive drone systems, 200 interceptors and related equipment just as the second half of the US-Iran game began. Qatar, along with other Gulf Arab states, faces threats from Iranian-backed proxies in the region. The department said in a statement the sale would “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.” It will “improve Qatar’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Qatar will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and/or services into its armed forces,” the department said.
USA vs. Iran live updates: Iran piling pressure on USA in second half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
Lionel Messi reportedly nearing historic agreement with Inter Miami
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is nearing an agreement to join David Beckham-backed MLS club Inter Miami CF on a deal that would make him the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in the American league's history, according a report from The Times on Sunday. Inter Miami's interest in...
World Cup 2022 Highlights: Morocco upsets Belgium, 2-0
Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup action included a stunner, as Morocco pulled off an upset of Belgium, winning 2-0 at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The win puts Morocco in a good spot entering the final stage of group play, giving it four points in Group F. Belgium (1W-0T-1L, three points) saw its goal differential fall to minus-one.
