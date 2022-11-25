ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
ClutchPoints

Jaguars snap insane 183-game streak in shocking comeback win over Ravens

Despite their 4-7 record in the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a team much-improved compared to the disastrous season they posted in 2021 under the tutelage of since-fired head coach Urban Meyer. The jumpstart offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence stunned the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, winning 28-27 in the final seconds of regulation on Sunday. What makes their win even more triumphant is the fact that the Jaguars ended a 0-183 losing streak when trailing by 7+ in the final minute of regulation, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4

The Michigan Wolverines walked into Ohio Stadium as underdogs by more than a touchdown. They were mostly without the services of star tailback and Heisman candidate Blake Corum. Their coordinators on both sides of the ball were new this season. And they were facing a Buckeyes team that vowed revenge after losing to the program they call That Team Up North last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Michigan climbs to No. 2, USC to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright

USC quarterback Caleb Williams faked the handoff, kept the ball himself and scampered into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run. The Trojans sophomore signal-caller leaped into the air and let out a scream to the USC faithful before running over to his team's sideline and striking the Heisman pose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Colts lead Steelers on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Nick predicts the final AFC playoff spots, including not sleeping on the Jaguars | What's Wright?

The NFL playoffs are just around the corner! While the first five spots are likely decided, the final two spots are up for grabs for many teams, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars (yes, Duval). There may be six more weeks left of the regular season, but it is never too early to play with playoff scenarios. Nick Wright shares his AFC playoff predictions, including why he believes the Jaguars have a legitimate chance of making it .. with a seven-game win streak.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham’s free-agency tour starts Thursday

Thursday is the first day of December. It also will be the first day of the Odell Beckham, Jr. free-agency tour. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Beckham will officially visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday. He’ll then visit the Cowboys on Monday, December 5. He’ll go see the Bills after that.
CBS Sports

Commanders' Chase Young (illness, knee) will not play Sunday vs. the Falcons

The Washington Commanders have won two straight and are now firmly in the playoff mix. Washington received more good this past week when they elevated star pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster. Young, who has been out since tearing his ACL last November, will have to wait another week to make his return, however, as an illness will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Falcons, as reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.
WASHINGTON, DC

