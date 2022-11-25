ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2CmR_0jNResgE00

A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business.

“I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video . In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries.

The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers.

Ennoccaz also noted in her video how if people ask to “adjust the temperature — we’re gonna lie to you and say we did.”

Also, “the cappuccino machine is not broken,” she claimed.

She also revealed that “if you ordered fries, just know that every single person on the way from the kitchen to the dining room has stolen one.”

Ennoccaz then divulged how bartenders can “fake ginger ale with Sprite and Coke.”

She and her colleagues even judge customers who can’t keep their kids under control — and “if the first words out of your mouth are ‘I’m gluten free’ we’re all gonna assume you’re a bitch.”

@acire_111

I don’t make the rules #restaurantlife #bartender #serverlife #restaurant

♬ original sound – Acire Ennoccaz
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDKxK_0jNResgE00 Taco bout cheap: My table stayed for six hours and gave me a measly tip

Some other restaurant workers disputed her claims in the comments section, saying: “I worked in many restaurants for the last 15 years, never stolen food from a plate or seen anyone do it.”

Another hospitality worker chimied in: “As a bartender for 10 years, I’ve never done the ginger ale thing & never will. Also I’ve never touched a guests food, only my coworkers lol.”

In a follow-up TikTok posted on Thanksgiving Day, Ennoccaz explained her reasonings behind her restaurant revlations after one person commented, asking: “Why am I a ‘B’ because I asked for gluten? I’m a celiac and I literally can’t have it.”

@acire_111

Replying to @ugcbyb_

♬ original sound – Acire Ennoccaz

To that, Ennoccaz wanted to clarify her words and noted that “I can’t talk as far as the gluten-free thing goes, but I don’t think every person in the world who is gluten-free is a bitch.”

She continued: “Like obviously, I was trying to say that there is a right and a wrong way to go about it.” She then disclosed that she is a vegetarian and has her own dietary restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdAi4_0jNResgE00
“I was pointing out things that really do happen in restaurants. Not every restaurant — but stuff I’ve noticed over the years.”
Acire Ennoccaz/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnmYz_0jNResgE00
“I don’t make the rules,” Ennoccaz captioned a recent clip where she discusses the restaurant business.
Acire Ennoccaz/TikTok

“So respectfully, I don’t blame the server for how things are on the menu whether or not they are gluten-free,” she said. “But I definitely wouldn’t hold them responsible for not having certain items or the kitchen messing something up. [Waiters] serve the food, we don’t cook it.”

“We have no control [over] what is on the menu. I do take food allergies very seriously, and I would never risk someone’s health because I don’t feel like doing something,” she said.

“I was pointing out things that really do happen in restaurants. Not every restaurant — but stuff I’ve noticed over the years.”

Comments / 1

Related
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
Mashed

Why You Should Bake Bagels On A Pizza Stone

Bagels might truly be one of the world's best culinary inventions. Perfectly pillowy yet crisp, with a crisp exterior that gives way to a soft interior, the bagel's perfectly circular, lightweight shape also makes it a stellar on-the-go handheld option. It's also an amazing vehicle for a slew of spreads besides cream cheese, an ideal sandwich bread, and so much more. An optimal way to start the day — or, really, to be enjoyed at any point throughout the day, bagels are a top-tier, A+ bread option that have a cult following that borders on fervent.
TheStreet

As McRib Waves Goodbye, McDonald's Menu Adds New Burgers

After a month-long "farewell tour," the McRib has finally left McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report menus -- the barbecue pork sandwich was a regular item between 1981 and 1985 and has regularly reappeared as an LTO in the last decade. While the Golden Arches pushed an extensive marketing campaign...
disneyfoodblog.com

We Ate a Thanksgiving Meal in a Disney World Quick Service Restaurant. Here’s What It Was Like.

Ever wonder what it’s really like to spend Thanksgiving in Disney World? Well, we’ve got ALL the information you need to know. We’ve already shared a look at what the Thanksgiving crowds were like in 2022, the Genie+ pricing on Thanksgiving from 2022, Thanksgiving food specials (which often pop up around this time), and a list of restaurants serving Thanksgiving menus. But now we’re sharing a FULL review of a Thanksgiving Feast we tried in 2022 at a Disney World quick service spot to give you an idea of what to expect!
Thrillist

You Can Now Buy Arby's Crinkle Fries & Horsey Sauce at the Grocery Store

Even though they were only recently introduced to the menu, Arby's Crinkle Fries have made an immediate impact. Now, no matter when you have a craving for some of Arby's Crinkle Fries, you can have them. The chain will now have Frozen Crinkle Fries available at select grocery stores, according to Brand Eating.
New York Post

Fine dining haters skewer elite #RichPeopleFood: ‘So extra’

Eat the rich. Fine dining is getting skewered on the internet with critics poking fun at ostentatious dishes and diners forking over hundreds of dollars on a meal, or what many are referring to as #RichPeopleFood. The hashtag has garnered 14,000 views on TikTok and pokes fun at extravagant dining in the age of inflation. It’s a hot topic of late, on the heels of the new thriller “The Menu,” a satire about elitism in which a $1,250-a-person dinner gets dangerous.  One display of #RichPeopleFood shows a white tablecloth restaurant with a cufflink-clad waiter delicately puncturing a swan-shaped balloon filled with what...
New York Post

Starbucks employee slams awkward new tipping system

To tip or not to tip — that is still the question. Tipping etiquette at fast food restaurants has been a long debated topic, and Starbucks’ newest move is being slammed by employees and customers alike. In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks employee reenacts the humiliating moment when customers are asked to pay using their credit cards — because the automated system is programmed to ask for a tip. “Social anxiety,” barista Tates Rylee captioned the video, viewed over 6 million times on the platform. The clip shows a Starbucks drive-through worker as they scurry away and hide their face just after...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy