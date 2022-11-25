ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Samsung is a $100 Black Friday tablet from a brand you can trust

By Samuel Contreras
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so6yZ_0jNRenVp00

Whether you're a student, professional, or home user, a tablet can add a ton of flexibility to the way you use technology. The large display paired with Android 12 makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite a great pick for someone looking for a tablet that doesn't cost the same kind of money as a laptop. With a large 8.7-inch display, there's plenty of room to check emails, read documents, or even unwind by watching some videos.

It's powered by a MediaTek MT8768T which isn't topping the benchmarks but has plenty of power along with 3GB of RAM to handle most apps with a bit of realistic patience. Connectivity is strong as well with dual-band Wi-Fi 5 support and Bluetooth 5.0. If you want, you can even get a version with LTE on the same product page.

You get 32GB of storage on this model which should be enough for your apps. If you plan on downloading a lot, you can install a microSD card to expand your storage. This can be really useful for long trips so you can download entire seasons of a TV show or hours of podcasts without wasting your hotspot data or searching for public Wi-Fi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rj9o5_0jNRenVp00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Silver: $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn't breaking any records when it comes to power but with a large screen and battery, this tablet can be the perfect solution for someone looking for something bigger than a phone without committing to carrying around an entire laptop. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cofNY_0jNRenVp00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Dark Grey: $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Samsung has thankfully built a variant of this tablet in dark colors. It's the same hardware under the hood but for people that don't like a white bezel around the screen, this is a good choice. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bq6w6_0jNRenVp00

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Book Cover: $29.99 $10.99 at Amazon

The Book Cover for the Tab A7 Lite comes in two colors to match the silver and dark grey tablet models but the colors are really more of a grey and slightly darker grey color. This protective cover keeps your screen scratch-free while traveling and props up your tablet for easy viewing when you stop. View Deal

By design, tablets feature a large glass screen and while glass tech has been improving over the past several years, glass is glass, and glass breaks. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Book Cover folds over to protect your screen against scratches and impacts so you can confidently store it in a backpack. Once you're ready to get to work, the cover can prop the tablet up for easy viewing. This can be great for watching videos or just getting a good view of a document.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Parade

21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone

If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy