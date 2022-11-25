‘Squid Game’ Actor Indicted for Sexual Misconduct
The actor who played the oldest player in the series Squid Game has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges stemming from an incident in 2017, Variety reports. Oh Yeong-su, 78, denies the charges and gave this description of the encounter to Korean broadcaster JTBC: “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.” The woman originally filed a complaint in April and the case was closed without charges at that time, but she asked that it be reopened. Details of her allegations against the Golden Globe winner were not made public.
