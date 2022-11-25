‘Squid Game’ Actor Indicted for Sexual Misconduct

A Michigan man has been charged after allegedly calling in death threats to a California congressman, leading cops to a QAnon-addled Facebook profile and a death threat against the director of the FBI. According to a federal complaint unsealed Tuesday, Neil Matthew Walter, 32, called California Democrat John Garamendi on Nov. 3, and left a voicemail saying, “Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die.” Investigators traced his phone number to a license photo that they matched to a Facebook profile where Walker ranted that the FBI, CIA, actor Tom Cruise and Elon Musk were involved in a sex slave ring at the U.S. Capitol. Walter also responded to an FBI Facebook post to say, “Director [Chris] Wray is going to die every single day multiple times a day for raping my family over and over and lying to them...,” the affidavit says. When a detective tried to visit Walter, he answered the door holding a firearm, the affidavit says, although Walter’s family said he suffers from “mental instability,” and had been institutionalized for “unspecified psychosis.” Walter is charged with transmitting threats.Read it at Detroit News

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO