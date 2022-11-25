Read full article on original website
Pauline Sutton, 93; incomplete
Pauline "Polly" Sutton, 93, of Beaufort, formerly of Gaffney, SC, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3
Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Charles Marcus, 77; private service
Charles Franklin Marcus (Frank), 77, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. A native of Reidsville, NC, Frank attended UNC Chapel Hill and later served in the US Air Force as a General’s aide in Colorado Springs, CO. He retired from the US Department of Defense as a federal investigator. In 2013, he moved to Morehead City, NC, as he loved all aspects of living on the coast.
Frances Cooper, 62; incomplete
Frances Christine Cooper, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
William Shanahan Jr. hired as Newport town manager
NEWPORT - Newport town commissioners, during a special town board meeting in town Hall on Monday Nov. 21, selected former Surfside Beach, S.C. Town Administrator William P. Shanahan Jr. as the town’s new manager. His first day on the job is scheduled for Dec. 19. Mayor Pro Tem David...
Charlie Lewis Sr., 70; service Nov. 30
Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, Gloucester, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Charlie started out as a commercial fisherman, he would later work as a lineman in Cape May, NJ, and then as a locksmith. He then returned to commercial fishing in his later years.
William Hill Sr., 87; incomplete
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Robert Locke, 68; incomplete
Robert Locke, 68, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Bruce Boughton, 79; service Dec. 3
LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Vitina Calandra, 73; service Nov. 30
Vitina “Tina” P. Calandra, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30th, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Tina was born on June 17, 1949, in Scranton, Pennsylvania,...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Howard Jones, 74; service Dec. 1
Howard “Steve” Jones, 74, of Atlantic, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Steve served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. Steve worked for over 32 years for Luther L. Smith Seafood Company as a truck driver and was well known by his CB handle “Down Easter”.
Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award
CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
Myron Willis, 81; incomplete
Myron Willis, 81, of Atlantic, died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
Donnie Whitman, 71; service Nov. 28
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. A visitation will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022. Donnie was born June 29, 1951, in Rocky Mount, NC. Donnie and his...
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament gives big money on Giving Tuesday
— It seemed appropriate that on Giving Tuesday officials with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament announced it was donating $1 million to 32 organizations that benefit Carteret County. This is the second year in a row the tournament has been able to donate $1 million, according to Tommy Bennett,...
County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids
BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
Geraldine Fischler, 89; incomplete
Geraldine Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
