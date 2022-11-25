Read full article on original website
How Much Social Security Can Spouses and Ex-Spouses Get in 2023?
If you’re married, your spouse could help you score a bigger Social Security check. Even if you’re divorced, your ex-spouse could help you land a higher benefit. The reason: Social Security retirement benefits are based on your 35 highest-earning years of work. But if you qualify for spousal benefits, Social Security will base your benefit on your current or former spouse’s work record instead. Keep reading to learn how much you could squeeze out of spousal benefits in 2023.
3 Social Security Changes in 2023 That Will Impact Millions of Americans Who Aren’t Retired Yet
Around 48 million retirees currently receive Social Security checks each month. But there are many more who will be following in their footsteps over the next several years. It’s wise, therefore, for individuals who are still working to pay attention to major developments in the federal program. Here are three Social Security changes in 2023 that will impact millions of Americans who aren’t retired yet.
Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone?
Around 40% of retired Americans say they rely on Social Security “completely” in retirement, according to a recent survey from The Motley Fool. Many workers are also heading into retirement expecting to depend heavily on Social Security. In fact, roughly one-quarter of workers say their benefits will be their primary source of retirement income, a 2022 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies found.
3 Essential Rules for Managing Your Money During Retirement
You may end up having a few different income sources at your disposal in retirement, including a monthly benefit from Social Security and a nest egg you worked hard to build. In fact, ideally, the latter will be a larger income source for you than the former. But even if...
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card Offers For 2023
If you racked up credit card debt in 2022—whether from holiday shopping or something more serious, such as emergency expenses—you might be thinking about a balance transfer. By transferring your debt from a card with a high APR to one offering a 0% introductory APR period, you can save money on interest charges and potentially pay down debt more quickly.
Student Loan Refinance Rates: November 28, 2022—Loan Rates Decrease
Rates on refinanced student loans moved down last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate. From November 21 to November 26, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.76% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 3.93% among the same population, according to Credible.com.
What Credit Score Do You Need For A Personal Loan
Different lenders have different credit score criteria for personal loans. Many lenders favor customers with strong or exceptional credit scores (690 or above). Still, some will work with those who have less-than-perfect credit (a score below 630). According to lenders surveyed, a personal loan typically requires a credit score between 560 and 660. Certain lenders ...
