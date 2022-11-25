ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Stillwater police looking for suspect who stole vehicle with 1-year-old inside

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTcpa_0jNRd39Z00
BringMeTheNews

Police are looking for the person who stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old child inside, then ditched the vehicle with the child still inside.

The theft happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater. The suspect left in the vehicle from theBensonDevelopment and went west. Five minutes later the vehicle was found abandoned behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Ave. – just a few blocks to the southwest – with the child unharmed inside.

"Witnesses described the suspect as a light skinned-dark male wearing a two-toned white hoodie and a medical mask," police said, noting that no assault occurred and the suspect is presumed to present no immediate threat to the public.

The image of the suspect was taken from a home security system just moments before the theft on Wednesday.

"If you have information regarding this individual or if you have information related to the incident, you are urged to contact Detective Wulfing at 651-351-4918 or call 9-1-1 at any time," police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot ex's new partner as he dined at Bloomington restaurant

A man accused of killing one man and injuring another in a shooting inside a Bloomington restaurant last week was motivated by jealously over his ex-wife, prosecutors allege. Aaron Le, 47, was charged in Hennepin County District Court on Monday with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting Wednesday at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges

(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Carver man charged after standoff with police in Prior Lake

A Carver man arrested after a lengthy standoff with police in Prior Lake on Friday faces multiple new felony charges. Prosecutors in Scott County on Monday charged Sean M. Rasmussen, 31, with first-degree burglary, terroristic threats, reckless discharge of a firearm, a firearms violation and giving a false name to a police officer.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
mprnews.org

Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners

Hennepin County prosecutors Monday charged a Lakeville man with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week at a Bloomington restaurant. Authorities say Aaron Le, 47, walked in to Co Tu restaurant on Penn Avenue Wednesday wearing a Halloween mask and fatally shot a man who was eating lunch there. He also allegedly shot and wounded a restaurant employee, who was hospitalized.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington restaurant shooting motivated by jealousy, charges say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting one person dead in a Bloomington, Minnesota restaurant and injuring another did so out of jealously, according to the charges filed against him. The criminal complaint alleges Aaron Le shot two people, one fatally, during the lunch hour at the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured

Two people were injured and another person is in custody after a police pursuit in Woodbury ended with a crash Friday afternoon. Just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Woodbury Police Department officers attempted to stop a driver that had fled State Patrol the night before. Police attempted to box the vehicle in, but the driver took off westbound on Interstate 94.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
PLYMOUTH, MN
kvsc.org

41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County

A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map

It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man crashes, arrested after leading police on pursuit in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. -- A man is under arrest after he led police on a pursuit that ended in a car crash Friday afternoon.Police say officers located a vehicle that fled from State Patrol the night before, shortly before 1:30 p.m., and attempted to box the vehicle. The suspect fled, heading westbound on Interstate 94.Officers attempted a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful. Police discontinued the chase when it continued north onto White Bear Avenue. Officers say they saw the vehicle crash into another a few blocks ahead of them.Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken to Regions Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.Officers found methamphetamine, other narcotics, a handgun and ammunition on the suspect and in his vehicle, police say.The suspect was taken into custody by police and had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy