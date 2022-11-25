Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Very cold start and snowy finish for Tuesday – Mark
Today, we’ll very cold start with increasing clouds, and possible light snow on the drive home. Heavier snowfall is expected tonight through Wednesday. Tomorrow will be a weather alert day, with 4-8 inches of possible snowfall which will taper off Thursday. Plan your day. It’ll be very cold start,...
KXLY
The storm arrives tonight, Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark
We’ll see a very cold start of the day with increasing clouds and possibly some light snow on the drive home. We’ll have some heavier snowfall tonight through Wednesday. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for 4-8 inches of snow before it tapers off Thursday. It’s going to be cloudy and cold all weekend.
KXLY
Morning Snow to Bitter Cold Overnight and a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday – Mark
A Winter storm on Wednesday will be starting just after midnight that could dump 6 inches of snow in Spokane and even more North. Tuesday looks to be dry and cold, but then this next system coming in Tuesday night and has the promise of severe weather for Wednesday. Plan...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way
Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
Spokane Public Schools prepares for delays, cancellations as heavy snow approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather could mean school delays and cancellations. Spokane Public Schools is getting prepared for the possibilities of both this week and the district says everything is entirely dependent on the day. “We’ve started looking to see what the weather report is like. And so, throughout the day we connect with each other to see what are...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Storms could dump a foot of snow
North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
Northwest US to see heavy snowfall, South facing string of tornadoes
NEW YORK — Parts of the Northwest could get up to two feet of snow on Monday and Tuesday, as a cross-country storm will bring snow and tornadoes in parts of the U.S. A winter storm watch has been issued for Spokane, Washington late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with heavy snowfall expected, the National Weather Service Spokane office tweeted.
KXLY
Traveling home this weekend? Winter weather will hit Sunday.
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re tracking some rain that will move through the region this afternoon/evening. It’s looking like a mostly-rain event for us here in Spokane. We could see some snowflakes on that back side of it once temperatures dip into the lower-30s. We’ll see clear conditions...
What do you think about the last few Spokane winters vs the Spokane winter you remember?
Have they been warmer? more/less snow? no different? I don't know why I feel like this winter is colder than usual, maybe the heat in my apartment is not very good hhh... Looking forward to more inputs from you guys here.
WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to...
Riverfront Park Trail of Lights running through end of year
SPOKANE, Wash.— The Holiday cheer keeps on coming in Spokane! Saturday night, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony lit up Riverfront Park near the Numerica Skate Ribbon. Starting Saturday, you can also enjoy a walk through a Winter Wonderland and experience the holiday lights this holiday season. Riverfront Park on Howard Street is hosting the Riverfront Trail of Lights. The Riverfront...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. – Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not...
FOX 28 Spokane
3,662 Avista customers without power in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. – More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet identified a cause for the outage but said on Twitter they are assessing the situation. You can track the status of this outage on the Avista outage...
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
FOX 28 Spokane
750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
Comments / 0