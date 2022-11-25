Read full article on original website
Related
Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Rep. Donald McEachin
Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.
Gov. Kristi Noem issues executive order blocking TikTok from state devices
Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday blocking the download of TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned social media platform, from state devices used by State of South Dakota government employees, contractors and agencies. Recently, the FBI said that TikTok could pose national security concerns because of possible data collection or influence on users. Chinese policies allows the government to force firms operating inside the country to share its data, according to NPR. There are concerns the data...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0