Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
An uneasy calm is hanging over Kyiv as residents of the Ukrainian capital prepare for Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter approaches
Iran vs. USA: Final score, highlights and reactions
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran
