Harbor Springs, MI

See Harbor Springs Mich. on Hallmark's Christmas Cam

According to a release, you'll be able to see the festive happenings in Harbor Springs, Mich. as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on their Christmas Cam. Known for their holiday specials, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with towns across the country to help viewers "relax, indulge, and be inspired to get into the holiday spirit" with the towns' "twinkling lights and stunning displays".
Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely

UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
Grand Traverse County Sheriff

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

