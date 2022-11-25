ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxborough Park, CO

Boy who fell through icy lake dies on Thanksgiving

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suXqQ_0jNRcQwk00

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A middle school-aged boy has died after falling through an icy lake on Tuesday.

According to family members of the boy, he passed away on Thanksgiving Day at 1:32 p.m. after being placed on life support Wednesday .

1 hurt in Arvada apartment fire

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Crystal Lake Park in Roxborough. The boy’s father said his son saved two girls and another boy he goes to school with after they fell through the ice. The boy ended up under the partially frozen water.

Neighbors described rushing to the scene to help. The other three children were not hurt, officials said, and neighbors helped them dry off and warm up while rescuers responded.

A GoFundMe for the boy’s family has been set up by the community.

A vigil is being held for the boy at 6 p.m. Friday at Crystal Lake Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 10

Rodney Smith
3d ago

I am so sorry for him and his family. We don't live in a perfect world and never will. Life is definitely not always fair. R.I.P. kiddo

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Teen Dies Trying to Rescue Two Girls Trapped in Icy Lake

A Colorado teen has reportedly passed away after attempting to rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake earlier this week. According to WSMV, Dylan Whittenberg became trapped under icy water as he and another boy tried to rescue two girls from Crystal Lake in Roxborough on Tuesday (November 22nd). Residents nearby helped save the three other kids. Unfortunately, a dive team had to recover Whittenberg. The teen died on Thursday (November 24th) after being flown to a different hospital. He just turned 14 at the time of his death.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning

DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
COLORADO STATE
People

Woman Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip in Zion National Park with Husband

The 31-year-old woman had exhibited signs of hypothermia after camping overnight while on a 16-mile hike with her husband A woman died while hiking with her husband in near-freezing conditions at Zion National Park in Utah, authorities said. The 31-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband were hiking in the Narrows area of the park, and had started their 16-mile "top-down" hike Tuesday when they set up camp that night. "The man reported they became dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia," according to a statement from Zion...
UTAH STATE
K99

Sub Zero Temperatures And Snow Coming To Colorado This Week

Well we are coming up on December and it is Colorado so I think it's safe to say it's to be expected when you live about a mile high above sea level. After some pretty mild temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, reality is about to set in (at least for a couple of days this week) as a massive cold front is expected to drop some snow and send temperatures into a free fall to near zero and even a little below zero overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy