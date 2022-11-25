ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Ashleigh Price/Gilliam. According to a missing person report on Monday, Nov. 28, she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and frequently spends time in the Covil Ave. and Market St. area. WPD asks anyone who sees her to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Onslow County deputy shots, kills woman in Hubert following traffic stop

HUBERT - Onslow County deputy shot and killed woman on Thanksgiving Day. Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
HUBERT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Designs being accepted for large-scale mural in downtown Wilmington park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Design submissions are now being accepted for a large-scale mural at the newly renovated Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington. Proposed as “The Last Piece of the Park,” the project offers an opportunity to enhance the pocket park and streetscape on North Front Street, between Chestnut and Grace streets.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Three-vehicle accident on South College Road and Cascade Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at South College Road and Cascade Road. No injuries have been confirmed. According to the Wilmington Police Department, there is only moderate damage. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become...
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Woman shot by deputy during traffic stop on Thanksgiving has died

A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to authorities, the woman was armed and the incident took place during a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
HUBERT, NC
YAHOO!

Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?

A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving. Twice a year, Barr Evergreens comes from West Jefferson, North Carolina and brings the holidays to life in Wilmington at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Blvd. This will be Barr Evergreens last year at that spot because their current property was bought out.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland hosting walking tour light display at Founders Park

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is helping to get people in the Holiday spirit with their annual light display next month. A walking tour through the lights in Founders Park will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on December 3rd. Attendees can see the lights turned on,...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa. The excitement continues Saturday with the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

