NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia’s invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO foreign ministers in Romania to drum up support for Ukraine as Russia bombards energy infrastructure going into the frigid winter. Russia cannot stop the alliance’s expansion, NATO leaders said. “NATO’s door is open,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before chairing the meeting in the capital, Bucharest. He highlighted that North Macedonia and Montenegro had recently joined NATO, and said Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next.
Mexico open to deal with U.S. on GMO corn as farmers demand clarity over ban
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he is seeking a deal with Washington after the United States threatened legal action over Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified (GMO) corn in 2024.
IMF may have to lower China growth forecasts: director
The International Monetary Fund may have to slash its growth forecasts for China, managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned Tuesday, after protests erupted opposing Beijing's strict policies to combat Covid. Georgieva, speaking in Berlin after meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz and heads of other international financial organisations, said China was "looking into its zero-Covid policy with a perspective to shift to more targeted response to Covid cases".
US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of 10 defensive drone systems, 200 interceptors and related equipment just as the second half of the US-Iran game began. Qatar, along with other Gulf Arab states, faces threats from Iranian-backed proxies in the region. The department said in a statement the sale would “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.” It will “improve Qatar’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Qatar will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and/or services into its armed forces,” the department said.
Ukrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy trenches
SOUTHERN REGION OF DONBAS, Ukraine, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Squelching through thick mud on Tuesday, Petro, a Ukrainian soldier dug in not far from Russian positions in the Donbas, recounted matter-of-factly how his unit had to use buckets to clear out water-logged trenches.
Soccer-Pulisic gives United States 1-0 halftime lead over Iran
DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Christian Pulisic gave the United States a 1-0 halftime lead over Iran in their final World Cup Group B match on Tuesday to give the Americans the upper hand and one foot in the knockout stages.
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA – The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God...
Japan births at new low as population shrinks and ages
TOKYO – The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.”. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births. The total of 599,636...
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
