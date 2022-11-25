Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart’s Shops introduced its candy cane shake just in time for the holiday season.

The candy cane shake is available at the cone counter at Stewart’s Shops where peppermint stick ice cream, mint candy pieces, whipped cream and peppermint sprinkles come together in a truly whimsical treat. Be sure to check you your local Stewart’s Shop for the limited time shake and peppermint stick ice cream offered in half gallons.

