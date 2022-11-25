ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart’s Shops introduced its candy cane shake just in time for the holiday season.

The candy cane shake is available at the cone counter at Stewart’s Shops where peppermint stick ice cream, mint candy pieces, whipped cream and peppermint sprinkles come together in a truly whimsical treat. Be sure to check you your local Stewart’s Shop for the limited time shake and peppermint stick ice cream offered in half gallons.

104.5 The Team

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show

It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
