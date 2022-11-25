ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls Lady Mustangs improve to 7-1 with win

By Mark Goodson Sports Writer
Marble Falls Lady Mustangs improve to 7-1 with win Mark Goodson Sports Writer Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07
Marble Falls continued its successful run early this season with a dominating win over the Rouse Raiders Tuesday at Max Copeland Gymnasium. The Lady Mustangs erupted in the third quarter with a 26-12 run en route to a 61-25 win over the Class 6A Raiders. The Lady Mustangs (7-1) put four players in double figures led by point guard Téa Rodriguez with 16 points. Senior guards Avie Nail and Alyssa Berkman added 13 points each. Post Lexie Edwards had 10 points. Other Lady Mustangs with points were Emma Koziel with four, Mackenzie Farmer two Kylie Roberts two and Bethany Fry one point. Marble Falls was 16 of 25 from thew free throw line. The Lady Mustangs held a 7-4 lead after the first quarter and built a 22-10 lead by halftime. The Lady Mustangs take their Thanksgiving break before returning to the court, Tuesday, Nov. 29 against the Belton Lady Tigers. Tip is 6:30 p.m.

