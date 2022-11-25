Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Swing into action and help wild animals at Houston SPCA's golf tournament
Practice your swing and make a difference at the same time by attending Houston SPCA's Tee Off for Wildlife golf tournament on December 3.Every year, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas takes in more than 12,000 ill, injured, and orphaned native wildlife from 270 species.It is the largest and most sophisticated wildlife response center in Texas, and the only trauma and wildlife rehabilitation center in southeast Texas that treats every wild animal that needs help.The staff works tirelessly, and now it's our turn to help them by showing up to Topgolf at 1030 Memorial Brook Blvd.The golf tournament will...
Explore 8 unique holiday villages at Houston's City Lights
Downtown Houston has just undergone a transformation, and the enchantment is so real. The extravaganza that is City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic gets lit via eight themed villages — each with its own unique delights — from November 18, 2022, through January 2, 2023.Open to the public and mostly free, the villages usher in everything from ice for skating to lights for gazing, and festive activities to make your whole family's season bright. Whether you’re enjoying a night out with friends or an evening of fam-friendly fun, here are eight must-have, magical experiences in the City Lights villages.See the treesThe...
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' BBQ joint's Katy outpost closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes. Sadly, the local outpost couldn't replicate the magic of the original in Llano.2. Ken Hoffman urges Houston travelers to keep calm and enjoy the trip at the new-look Bush IAH. Our columnist explains why travelers might be in "for a big, pleasant surprise at Houston’s Bush-Intercontinental Airport."3. Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays. We rounded up where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors.4. Disgraced Theranos CEO and former Houstonian Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years for fraud. Additionally, Holmes faces a fine of $400 million.5. Houston's NASA leaders 'giddy' after historic Artemis 1 moon flyby. The spacecraft cruised just 81 miles above the lunar surface.
Edgy Portland doughnut chain opens fourth Houston-area location in Katy with drive-thru, murals, and wicked treats
A cult favorite doughnut chain continues to cast its spell on Houston. Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opened its new Katy shop early Monday, November 28.Located in a former dry cleaner at 1301 N Fry Road, the new Voodoo features hand-painted murals, a see-through production kitchen, and the shop’s signature spinning display cases, according to a release. Its drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voodoo Doughnut (@voodoodoughnut) Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim...
Luxurious new mid-rise coming to River Oaks elevates with Park Avenue flair and lock-and-leave living
One of Houston's most coveted neighborhoods will be host to an elegant new Park Avenue vibe for Inner-Loop-minded buyers.A new mid-rise is set to break ground in the tony area between River Oaks and Avalon Place next year. Christened The Lexington (2419 Mimosa Dr.), the new condominium project is the latest development from Pelican Builders, the company behind the nearby buzzy boutique mid-rise, The Revere. The Lexington is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, with initial residences available around 18 months after groundbreaking, per press materials.A collab between Pelican Builders and the award-winning, Houston-based...
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and city leaders still searching for answers after water plant failure
With the boil notice finally lifted, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is still searching for answers. "Stuff happens, whether I like it or don't like it," Mayor Sylvester Turner tells CultureMap news partner ABC13. According to Turner, a transformer at the water plant failed, as well as the backup transformer. Generators never kicked in.The city has a long-standing $56 million contract with NRG Energy Services to have backup power generation equipment at the East Water Purification Plant."Well, we did have generators, but when the transformers failed to operate, it prevented the generators from being connected in order to provide the additional...
Beloved Houston local art showcase decks the walls for 25th anniversary with can't-miss events
Local shoppers on the hunt for that perfect gift or art loves looking to expand their collections want to be at the annual Art on the Avenue event at Winter Street Studios in the Heights on December 3. The noted auction features more than 500 works of art by more than 250 local artists. Celebrating its 25th year, the event celebrates the creative process and encourages collecting works created here in the Houston area. Fittingly for the nation's most charitable city, Art on the Avenue is also an important fundraiser for Avenue, a Houston nonprofit dedicated to developing affordable homes.Among...
'Burn you twice' hot chicken chain spices up Houston with fifth fiery location
A rapidly growing chicken tender restaurant will soon arrive in Spring. Urban Bird Hot Chicken will open its fifth Houston-area store next year in January.Located in the former B.Good space at 2162 Spring Stuebner Rd., Urban Bird will be part of The Market, a Kroger-anchored shopping center within the the larger City Place mixed-use development. Other nearby tenants include Torchy’s Tacos, Jinya Ramen Bar, and Beard Papa’s, the Japan-based cream puff bakery.First opened in 2020, Urban Bird is a chicken tenders concept with different spice blends that deliver increasing levels of heat. The six options range from "country" up to...
Houston Independent School District cancels classes again due to city-wide boil notice
With the issues surrounding the city-wide boil notice still unresolved, Houston Independent School District has announced all its campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 29. This comes after classes were canceled on Monday, November 28."This decision has been made due to the logistical challenges caused by the notice," district staff notes in an email. "Those challenges prevent the district from being able to provide meals for its students and ensure safe water is available for students and staff."The email goes on to add that all HISD employees will be working remotely unless otherwise instructed by the chief...
Houston gobbles up spot among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Houston. The Bayou City comes in at No. 53 on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving.The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.In addition to the cities’ overall ranking, WalletHub revealed the cities’ rankings for the individual categories they were evaluated by. Five of those categories include Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions, Affordability,...
How UTHealth Houston is pushing the boundaries of heart and vascular medicine
Building on Houston’s legacy as the birthplace of cardiovascular surgery, a new generation of physicians and researchers are leading the field into new frontiers of lifesaving discovery and patient care.Gustavo S. Oderich, MD, is one of the outstanding surgeons writing the next chapter in heart and vascular medicine.Oderich, professor and John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Distinguished Chair of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery with UTHealth Houston Heart and Vascular, and a world-class team are pioneering minimally invasive endovascular surgical techniques to treat complex aortic aneurysms.In fact, Oderich is one of the few surgeons in the United States — and the...
Wander into wonder with magical new experience at Sugar Land Town Square
Ready to be wowed? Department of Wonder, Sugar Land Town Square’s pioneering entertainment concept, is officially open to the public and ready to welcome you and your family this holiday season.Like stepping into a video game, Department of Wonder stages a mixed-reality quest where guests are given a special lantern and charged with bringing light to darkness by unraveling stories and solving puzzles. The 10,000-square-foot venue combines interactive theater with emerging technologies to create an immersive, fantastical experience.Department of Wonder was created by an acclaimed team of storytellers, technologists, designers, and producers with decades of collective experience. The distinguished team...
Amazon rolls out hundreds of new electric vans for Houston's holiday delivery season
Amazon CEO/occasional space traveler Jeff Bezos is doing his best to supplant a certain jolly fellow from the North Pole as tops for holiday gift delivery.His latest move: Amazon is rolling out more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles, designed by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, ready to make deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S. On the Texas good list: Houston, Austin, and Dallas. Bezos' juggernaut began deliveries in Dallas in July, along with Baltimore, Chicago, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis. These zero-emissions vans have delivered more than 5 million packages to customers in...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Thanksgiving weekend
This week, millions across America will gather with friends and family to feast and give thanks. Here in Houston, that means starting the day with the popular annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade downtown, which stars 50 Cent, Bun B, and the esteemed Dr. Peter Hotez. After Turkey Day, your weekend includes World Cup watch parties, art shows, plays ad performances, an appearance by Baby Shark (really), a cruelly intentioned '90s musical, and a visit by an internationally renowned food writer, journalist, and TV cook.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a Happy Thanksgiving: Here are your best bets for the long weekend. Thursday,...
HISD goes green with net-zero carbon emission school buses thanks to EPA grant
Houston Independent School District is hopping on the city's net-zero carbon emissions bus, so to speak, thanks to more than $6.2 million in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.The funds are part of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program Fiscal Year 2022 rebate competition, which will award nearly $51 million in funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Texas school districts, and $965 million in total to districts around the country.Houston's $6.2 million will go toward 25 new school buses, according to a statement from the EPA. Fifteen of the vehicles will be brand-new electric buses."Taking steps to make...
Houston named one of the 10 best U.S. metros to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
Houston-based rap mogul 50 Cent lassos top honors at annual Rodeo Uncorked! wine competition
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023 doesn't kick off again until February 28, but as any longtime Houstonian knows, rodeo season is all year. With that in mind, the rodeo has announced winners from the annual Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Top honors of Grand Champion Best of Show went to famed Newstonian and rap star/businessman/occasional TV host Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV.Jackson, an ardent rodeo fan, also won Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in 2021 for the Le Chemin du Roi Brut, as CultureMap previously reported. No stranger...
Gooey-centered cookie bakery opens in Tanglewood/Briargrove area with oversized treats and more
A Cypress-based cookie bakery is ready to open its first retail location in Briargrove. Milk Mustache will open its new location in the former Michael’s Cookie Jar space at 1864 Fountain View Dr. As CultureMap reported in July, founder Tracy Jones started Milk Mustache by giving away cookies to first responders, drive-by birthday parties, and daycare centers. Eventually, the enthusiastic response prompted her to turn the side hustle into a business by opening a bakery in Cypress. Over time, she developed her recipe as a hefty, 6-ounce cookie that’s approximately 4 inches in diameter. Similar in approach to New York’s...
Galveston's world-famous Victorian festival says 'ello' with 3 days of Dickensian fun
One of the Gulf Coast's most beloved thematic holiday festivals is back on the island. Dickens on The Strand, now in its 49th year, returns to Galveston with family fun, live entertainment, special events, and more. The three-day event runs Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4 at various venues along The Strand.Tickets range from $10 (youth) to $75 (adult VIP access) and can be found online. As always, visitors are encouraged to dress in period as they greet costumed hosts and characters. For the uninitiated, the event sees Galveston's Strand transformed into 19th-century Victorian England. That means street performers,...
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes
One of the most iconic names in Texas barbecue has closed its Houston-area location. Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que ceased operations on Monday, November 21.A sign posted at the door read as follows: “We are sad to inform you this location is permanently closed, and we are sorry for any inconvenience.” A call to the restaurant’s listed phone number went unanswered, and its social media pages on Instagram and Facebook are offline. CultureMap has contacted the restaurant for comment about the closure and will update this article when it responds.Opened in late 2019, the Katy location of Cooper’s replicated part...
