Southern Ohio ESC receives ‘high performing’ designation
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education. A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least 5% for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. Southern Ohio ESC far exceeded this 5% benchmark, with a total savings of 17.78% in 2022.
COVID testing assistance available for Ohioans who are blind or have low vision
COLUMBUS – Ohio has worked closely with community partners to ensure access to at-home rapid COVID-19 testing over the course of the pandemic for all Ohioans. At-home COVID-19 tests have become the standard method of testing; however, individuals who are blind or have low vision face challenges self-administering these tests.
Clarksville Masonic team advances to Ohio SAY state tourney
The Clarksville Masonic SAY soccer team completed an impressive season this fall. Coach by Adam Kasten and Mike Hart, the youth team won its league championship in the boys wings division with a 7-1 record. The team earned a bye in the Miami Valley South tournament, held in Harveysburg. The...
ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.
Through the week ending Dec. 3: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACTS. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
Defensive Hurricane wins first of season, 36-26
WILMINGTON — Turning to its defense, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team won its first game Monday, 36-26 over Washington Senior High School. The victory at Fred Summers Court puts WHS at 1-2 on the year. The Blue Lions are 0-2. Katie Murphy went scoreless in the opening...
Lions claw Falcons at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team was defeated by New Richmond 1,580 to 1,256 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. Lacie Sandlin had a 225 game and finished with a 388 series for Clinton-Massie. SUMMARY. Nov 28, 2022. @Royal Z Lanes. New Richmond 1580 Clinton-Massie 1256. CM: Ava Dondero...
State football championship game matchups set
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased...
WC women win Deacon Classic consolation game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team forced 30 turnovers and defeated Maryville University (Tenn.) 54-39 in the consolation game of the Pat Deacon Classic at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center on Sunday. The 39 points surrendered marks the second time (Mount Union, 2016-17)...
Reiley makes all-tourney team, WHS girls 5th at Elks Inv.
DAYTON — Lexus Reiley made the all0tournament team Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational at Poelking South Lanes. Reiley had a 533 series and finished eighth overall. Wilmington was fifth in the team standings with a pinfall count of 3,248. On the boys side, Isaac Pletcher led the way...
Man sentenced for vehicular homicide
WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a fatal car accident. On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Thomas Watkins to no less than six years and no more than nine years in prison. Watkins, 53, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October.
Supporting Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday, Nov. 29, and throughout the year. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
WC women lose first game to No. 2 Pioneers
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard for the first time this season as No. 2 Transylvania defeated the Quakers 63-46 in the Pat Deacon Classic Saturday afternoon. Wilmington (4-1) will face Maryville University (Tenn.) 1 p.m....
Reiley to play volleyball at Wilmington College
Wilmington High School senior Lexus Reiley is planning to continue her education and volleyball career at Wilmington College. In the photo, from left to right, Tristan Reiley, Chris Reiley, Lexus Reiley and Staci Reiley.
Commissioners approve jail improvement project
WILMINGTON — At Monday’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting, the members approved a capital improvement project proposed to them by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The purpose of this project is to make sure the jail meets all the current standards required by the Construction/Renovation Criteria for...
EC boys, Blan girls win matches at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — Blanchester and East Clinton split bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. In the girls match, Blanchester was a 1732 to 1287 winner over East Clinton, who had just four bowlers. Katelyn Toles was tops for the Wildcats with a 269 two-game series. East Clinton’s Lily Beers...
Modern Woodmen, Boy Scouts team up to raise funds
Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with the Wilmington Boy Scout Troop 154 to help raise funds for their Boy Scout program. They sold corn on the cob at the Corn Festival and raised $5,315. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to over $7,815.
Blanchester JV girls drops one to Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 35-32 Monday night. Blanchester led 16-13 at halftime but was outscored 15-9 in the third period. Coach Bob Reveal said his team played well defensively. Shelby Panetta had nine points while Gracie Roy scored eight. Desiree...
Upcoming events
• Sabina Historical Society Christmas Dinner: The Sabina Historical Society will host its annual meeting and Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the C.O.V.E. 185 S. College St. in Sabina. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal served by Shoestrings Catering will be at 6:30 p.m. Reservation due date was Nov. 23. Call 937-302-6002 for further details.
ROB 7th grade boys drop opener to Massie
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 48-32 Monday in the season opener for the young Hurricane. The teams were tied at 17-17 at halftime. It was 35-30 Clinton-Massie going to the fourth quarter. The Falcons outscored the Hurricane 13-2 in the final period.
EC 8th grade girls defeated by New Richmond
The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by New Richmond 34-26 Monday in the season opener. East Clinton had three players with four fouls each going in to the fourth quarter and they played well defensively but came up short. Kenzi Terrell had 11 points to lead...
