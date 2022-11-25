Read full article on original website
Five groups register for pre-bidding tour of Buffalo Niagara Marriott
AMHERST, N.Y. — Interest is strong among potential bidders for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, judging by the number of groups registered for a pre-bidding tour, according to the national auctioneers in charge of the sale. Representatives from Ten-X Commercial say at least five groups have registered for tours this...
Bean Bastard plans expansion through franchises
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening, a Buffalo coffee roastery plans to expand its reach through franchising. Bean Bastard Coffee has finalized the registration process with the state to begin selling franchise locations for the business, which includes coffee roasted at an off-site location in Bowmansville, a café business as well as retail and wholesale products.
$10M renovation gives Bent's Opera House in Medina new life as a tourism draw
MEDINA, N.Y. — Built in 1865 during the final days of the Civil War, Bent's Opera House has found new life as a tourism draw in Orleans County. The three-story building was revived under a $10 million renovation by Roger Hungerford and his Talis Equity LLC. Bent’s Opera House, at 444 Main St. in Medina, is now an event center, 10-room boutique hotel and home to the Harvest restaurant.
News 2 You: Our weekly walk back in time through the history of Buffalo and beyond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Week In 2012. 10 Years ago this week, when the home of the Buffalo Bills was still called Ralph Wilson Stadium, a lot of folks still used a BlackBerry, the once popular communication devices which were finally discontinued earlier this year. Just weeks after FWS,...
WGRZ TV
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Introducing Vintage Flats Apartments: The Newest Industrial-Style Living Experience Near Buffalo’s Chandler Street District
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Have you heard? The Chandler Street district is one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods here in Buffalo. If you’ve never had the pleasure of spending the day in the Chandler...
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
Plug Power brings $233M worth of liquid hope to Genesee County
ALABAMA, N.Y. — Plug Power Inc. is a $233 million project that's expected to be a catalyst for other projects in the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) site in the Genesee County Town of Alabama. Plug Power, based in Latham, N.Y., is developing a...
Celebrating 10 years of Small Business Saturday in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Small Business Saturday, loads of shoppers showed up at an indoor vendor market at the McKinley Mall. "It's done very well for me. I'm definitely not complaining," Valerie Eddy, owner of Tis the Season New York, told 2 On Your Side. "It helps support families one business at a time. It keeps the economy going and it keeps us all together as one."
Black Monarchy flagship store vandalized after Small Business Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the overnight hours, after Small Business Saturday, a Buffalo business was the target of vandals. Black Monarchy on West Utica Street had their door smashed out, and in an Instagram post on Sunday, the owners of the shop say they are "both devastated and heartbroken by this violation."
WNY gas prices decline as price of oil drops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices continue to fall across Western New York, mirroring the trend being set nationally. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.55, down 11 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.79, down 6 cents since last Monday.
Buffalo business determined to bounce back after weekend break-in
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Surveillance video from outside a small business in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood could be what helps Buffalo Police figure out who broke in and stole cash and other items over the weekend. The husband and wife duo that runs Black Monarchy told 2 On Your Side...
Town of Cheektowaga holds annual tree lighting
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night. Folks gathered in front of the Town Hall to ring in the holiday season together. Town officials also encouraged everyone to bring some brand new hats and gloves to help the Boys and Girls...
Holiday Valley + Kissing Bridge Closed After Massive Snowfall
A week after Western New York got hit with a big storm, ski country in Western New York is closed down. Parts of the Buffalo area got over 80 inches of snow (that is taller than almost every Buffalo Bills player on the roster) the weekend before Thanksgiving. In true...
Santa arrives in style for annual tree lighting in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — Hundreds turned out to Firemen's Park in Depew Monday night for the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree. "This is one of those events that the village takes pride in bringing the residents together, much like our concerts do during the summertime," said Mayor Kevin Peterson.
VA offers curling as a recreational therapy for local veterans
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's something new being offered by the local VA health care system in terms of recreational therapy for veterans: It's curling. The VA already has recreation therapy programs in other sports such as golf, but the number of vets seeking recreational therapy was growing, so they got to thinking about something for them in the winter.
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
FeedMore WNY grows produce in shipping container farms
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You probably know works to keep the community fed, but you might not know about one of the ways they've been sourcing fresh fruit and vegetables for the last couple years. In the parking lot of FeedMore's headquarters on James E. Casey Drive in Buffalo sit...
‘You’re supporting a local person who very well could be your neighbor’ WNY shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – Local businesses across Western New York are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year, Small Business Saturday. “I’m so excited. We’ve been preparing for months,” said Lindsey Vega, who owns Level Up Buffalo. She started her business during the pandemic and at first it was all […]
