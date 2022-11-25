ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Bean Bastard plans expansion through franchises

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening, a Buffalo coffee roastery plans to expand its reach through franchising. Bean Bastard Coffee has finalized the registration process with the state to begin selling franchise locations for the business, which includes coffee roasted at an off-site location in Bowmansville, a café business as well as retail and wholesale products.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$10M renovation gives Bent's Opera House in Medina new life as a tourism draw

MEDINA, N.Y. — Built in 1865 during the final days of the Civil War, Bent's Opera House has found new life as a tourism draw in Orleans County. The three-story building was revived under a $10 million renovation by Roger Hungerford and his Talis Equity LLC. Bent’s Opera House, at 444 Main St. in Medina, is now an event center, 10-room boutique hotel and home to the Harvest restaurant.
MEDINA, NY
WGRZ TV

Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Celebrating 10 years of Small Business Saturday in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Small Business Saturday, loads of shoppers showed up at an indoor vendor market at the McKinley Mall. "It's done very well for me. I'm definitely not complaining," Valerie Eddy, owner of Tis the Season New York, told 2 On Your Side. "It helps support families one business at a time. It keeps the economy going and it keeps us all together as one."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY gas prices decline as price of oil drops

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices continue to fall across Western New York, mirroring the trend being set nationally. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.55, down 11 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.79, down 6 cents since last Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Cheektowaga holds annual tree lighting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night. Folks gathered in front of the Town Hall to ring in the holiday season together. Town officials also encouraged everyone to bring some brand new hats and gloves to help the Boys and Girls...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Santa arrives in style for annual tree lighting in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — Hundreds turned out to Firemen's Park in Depew Monday night for the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree. "This is one of those events that the village takes pride in bringing the residents together, much like our concerts do during the summertime," said Mayor Kevin Peterson.
DEPEW, NY
2 On Your Side

VA offers curling as a recreational therapy for local veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's something new being offered by the local VA health care system in terms of recreational therapy for veterans: It's curling. The VA already has recreation therapy programs in other sports such as golf, but the number of vets seeking recreational therapy was growing, so they got to thinking about something for them in the winter.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘You’re supporting a local person who very well could be your neighbor’ WNY shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – Local businesses across Western New York are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year, Small Business Saturday. “I’m so excited. We’ve been preparing for months,” said Lindsey Vega, who owns Level Up Buffalo. She started her business during the pandemic and at first it was all […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy