Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Metro Boomin Drops ‘Heroes & Villains’ Cover Art
Metro Boomin is getting closer to releasing his 2nd studio album, Heroes & Villains. The legendary producer dropped his star-studded debut project, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, back in 2018, which featured Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gunna, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and more. Now fans are less than one month away from hearing the ATL-based producer’s latest work.
thesource.com
Drake And 21 Savage Reveal That They Helped Write Each Other’s Verses For “Her Loss” Album
Drake and 21 Savage’s recent collaborative effort Her Loss is being hailed as one of the best hip-hop albums to come out this year, and is being called one of Drake’s best albums in years. The two collaborators recently revealed on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 that they even helped write each other’s verses.
thesource.com
Are Beyoncé & JAY-Z Collaborating On Another Joint Album?
Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”
thesource.com
New York Hip Hop Legends Take The Stage To “Stop The Violence”
Busta Rhymes, Funk Master Flex, Raekwon and The Lox headlined the “Legacy of Hip Hop -Stop the Violence” Concert which took place on Saturday in Staten Island’s St. George Theatre. The concert was put on by the K Woods Foundation and the Waterteam seeking to put an end to the violence in the community following the recent rise in crime.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Queen Latifah’s ‘All Hail The Queen’ LP Turns 30 Years Old!
On this date in 1989, Dana Owens aka Queen Latifah dropped her first full-length studio album All Hail The Queen on the now-defunct Tommy Boy Records. As the first artist on N.J. based Flavor Unit collective, Latifah filled a void for female emcees with her regal appearance and her commanding rhyme style, which at that time, was only rivaled by the males. Social consciousness, African awareness, and civilization were at the forefront of Latifah’s image and music, thus, the album’s title, All Hail The Queen.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Meek Mill and Rick Ross Reunite on Stage at ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ Anniversary Show
Meek Mill had his 10-year anniversary Dreams & Nightmares concert on Saturday night. Taking over Wells Fargo Center in Philly, Meek had a ton of friends join him, including Rick Ross, for a Maybach Music reunion. Prior to the duo appearing together on stage, it was rumored the two were...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Mary J. Blige Dropped Her Second LP ‘My Life’ 28 Years Ago
On this day in 1994, the Queen of Hip Hop/R&B Mary J. Blige released what is possibly her best work to date, her sophomore ‘My Life’ album. Produced by Diddy, who was then recognized as Sean “Puffy” Combs on his skyrocketing Bad Boy imprint, MJB’s album appealed to so many because of her relatable experiences with drug abuse, domestic abuse, and depression. Very similar to her debut ‘What’s The 411?’, My Life has an extremely familiar Hip Hop feel, as did the other Bad Boy R&B acts such as Jodeci, Carl Thomas, and a then-unknown Faith Evans.
thesource.com
Season 2 of ‘BMF’ Premieres Jan. 6, 2023, New Episodes Every Friday
The much-anticipated second season of BMF on STARZ will premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at midnight on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms as well as internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming service in the UK and Brazil. In the United States and Canada, it will make its linear debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT.
thesource.com
Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album ‘This Is Me… Now’
Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to deliver a new album, her first in eight years. The new album comes 20 years after This Is Me… Then, and will be titled This Is Me… Now. The new release will arrive in 2023. The new album is detailed as a...
thesource.com
Kendrick Lamar Has Academy Award Aspirations For “We Cry Together” Short Film
Kendrick Lamar’s fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has been hailed by many as one of, if not the best album of the year. The album is nominated for Album Of The Year, and Rap Album Of The Year at next year’s Grammy Awards. Since its release, K.Dot has released visuals for 3 of the songs, including a short film for the Alchemist-produced “We Cry Together,” featuring Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actress Taylour Paige.
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
thesource.com
Today in Hip Hop History: Clipse Released Their Second LP ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ 16 Years Ago
On this day in 2006, Virginia Beach’s own Clipse released the sophomore LP Hell Hath No Fury. Coming a whole four years after their celebrated, chart-topping debut Lord Willin’, Hell Hath No Fury did everything but disappoint. Produced exclusively by fellow Virginia Beach natives, The Neptunes, this album builds on Clipse’s unique take on mafioso rap culture. The contrast of the album’s hardcore, to-the-point lyrics and Pharrell’s colorfully playful production work to create a new style of drug dealer music.
thesource.com
Bot Farm? Atlantic Records, Don Toliver & More Accused of Fake Lights and Comments on YouTube
Don Toliver and additional Atlantic Records stars are being accused by the public of using bots to boost streaming and YouTube numbers. According to TMZ, people have been studying the engagement numbers of artists, pointing to an unequal balance of data in views and likes, among other stats. One of...
thesource.com
Nas Immortalized as an Action Figure with Customizable Pieces
Toy designer, Steven Cartoccio, said he was honored to work with Hip Hop legend Nas as he unveiled the action figure on his social media today. “Nas. Truly honored to collaborate with the hip hop legend I regard as the greatest of all time,” Cartoccio wrote on Instagram. “Preorders open Thursday 12/1 at 11 am est on shop.massappeal.com Much love to @nas and everyone at @massappeal + @hiphop50 for making it happen.” The action figure features different accessories, along with a removable bandana and Nas’ iconic QB chain.
thesource.com
Tinder’s “Year In Swipe” Reveals “Pushin P” Is One Of The Year’s Biggest Dating Anthems
It’s no surprise that Tinder knows a thing or two about dating trends, but what might be a surprise, is the way hip-hop has influenced these trends in 2022. With the year coming to a close, the leading dating app is once again releasing its “Year In Swipe” report, revealing the top dating trends among young singles, many of which are directly linked to hip-hop culture this year.
thesource.com
Ty Dolla $ign Hospitalized After Skateboarding Accident
Ty Dolla $ign informed his fans of his bad skateboarding accident by posting a picture from his hospital bed to his Instagram. He later then explained the picture in his Instagram stories: “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God…” The West Coast rapper went on to thank pro skater, Dashawn Jordan for transporting him to the hospital and his daughter for staying by his side.
thesource.com
Bow Wow Celebrates End of Latest Millenium Tour: ‘Stop Playing With Me! I’m Goated!’
Bow Wow is HIM, and don’t you forget it. The rapper just recently wrapped up the latest edition of The Millenium Tour, and while receiving a champagne shower, he wanted the world to remember he was the guy. “TOUR OVER … last show !! They hated on me i...
thesource.com
Shameik Moore Stars In New SNIPES Campaign
I wanted to reach out to share an awesome new campaign video from sneaker retailer SNIPES titled “The Come Up” and starring Shameik Moore, an American actor, singer, and rapper who is best known for voicing Miles Morales / Spider-Man in the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its upcoming sequels. As a dynamic young face in the industry, Moore is leaving his mark on Hollywood and definitely understand the concept of the “the come up.”
thesource.com
Quando Rondo Takes Shots at King Von and His Sister on New Joint Project ‘3860’ with NBA Youngboy
Quando Rondo joined forces with his label boss NBA Youngboy this Friday (Nov. 25) for their new collab mixtape, 3860. On one of the 16 songs on the project, “Want Me Dead,” Quando goes on a lyrical offensive against the late King Von and his sister Kayla B, as well as Lil Durk.
thesource.com
The Weeknd Holds Highly-Anticipated Makeup Show In LA
The Weeknd “returned to the scene of the crime” on Saturday, performing to a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium for what was a highly-anticipated makeup concert following his abruptly ended concert in September. The Weeknd enthusiastically told the audience that “we’re back at the scene...
Comments / 0