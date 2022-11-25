Read full article on original website
NSW: The Swell That Nearly Missed
Photography by Ian Bird, Matt Dunbar, Daniel Gschwind, Mark Onorati, and Fabio Silvestre. Early last Tuesday, a massive area of south-west gales shifted east past Tasmania and into the ocean south of the Tasman Sea. By early Wednesday, 30-foot seas were being recorded inside the gale area. Real open ocean...
Fiji: The Swell That Went To Heaven
Photography and filming by Chris Peel and Scott Winer. Chris Peel quickly clarifies this. “Not sooo big you were terrified, though I was! But not so small that it wasn’t challenging.”. The photos you’re seeing here show something more fascinating than it seems. They show the final resting...
Back-to-Back NW Swells En Route to Hawaii
Second, larger pulse builds Thursday, lingers Friday. Light wind to start the week, trades resume by Thursday. A classic, winter-season scenario has set up for the Aloha State this week. After last week’s barrage of more northerly-angled swells, the storm track just shifted back over to the Northwest Pacific. And while this most recent run of systems hasn’t been all that large, they are well-aimed — and what they lack in size, they’re making up for in intensity. As a result, Hawaii is in for a solid run of back-to-back WNW-NW swells this week with much improved local conditions as lighter, variable winds transition into mellow trade winds.
2022-23 Caribbean Winter Outlook
Expect average to below-average number of chest-high days, few XL swells. After a slower December, surf picks up in January and February. General weather pattern calls for fewer NW swells, more surf from the N/NE. Key dates to watch: January 3rd-8th, 29th-30th; February 5th-7th, 13th-16th. Winter is the best time...
Pumping, Clean Surf for Ireland, UK, Europe Before Winter Arrives
Good-to-Epic run of surf this week for Ireland, UK, Europe. Westerly swell, overhead surf, and easterly winds due for many zones. North Atlantic pattern change follows; smaller, colder surf coming. The North Atlantic’s storm track put Ireland and the UK in the crosshairs all through November. A seemingly endless procession...
'Tis the Season at Maverick's (and Beyond)
Photography by Frank Quirarte, Audrey Lambidakis, Sachi Cunningham, Ryan ‘Chachi’ Craig, Paul Ferraris, Fred Pompermayer, Dave Martinez. “Opening Day” at a particular surf spot ushering in a particular season, like many things in surfing, can be a relative and subjective term. Take last Friday, November 25th, for example. Yes, it was the first time Maverick’s has broken since last spring. And yes, some big waves were ridden. And TBH, the headline woulda wrote itself: “Double Black Friday: Opening Day at Mav’s”.
From the Amazon to Australia, why is your money funding Earth’s destruction?
In every conflict over the living world, something is being protected. And most of the time, it’s the wrong thing. The world’s most destructive industries are fiercely protected by governments. The three sectors that appear to be most responsible for the collapse of ecosystems and erasure of wildlife are fossil fuels, fisheries and farming. In 2021, governments directly subsidised oil and gas production to the tune of $64bn (£53bn), and spent a further $531bn (£443bn) on keeping fossil fuel prices low. The latest figures for fisheries, from 2018, suggest that global subsidies for the sector amount to $35bn a year, over 80% of which go to large-scale industrial fishing. Most are paid to “enhance capacity”: in other words to help the industry, as marine ecosystems collapse, catch more fish.
16-Year-Old Zoe Chait’s First Wave at Maverick’s
On Friday, November 25th, Maverick’s broke for the first time since last April. (Swell Story coming shortly!) And while Greg Long got the biggest bomb of the day in the (slow) morning session, the wave that made the most impact across the lineup was ridden by Half Moon Bay’s Zoe Chait. It was the16-year-old charger’s very first wave during her very first session out here at Maverick’s. And yeah: She stuck it.
