MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
Study: Mindfulness Meditation Works as Well as Common Antidepressant to Reduce Anxiety
Practicing a certain form of mindfulness helps relieve symptoms of anxiety as well as a popular antidepressant, new research shows. In a new clinical trial, mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) was as effective as escitalopram (Lexapro) in treating anxiety disorders in some people. As a treatment for anxiety, MBSR had fewer...
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
NIH Director's Blog
Clinical Practice Guidelines for the management of depression in children and adolescents
Over the last half century, it is now well established that depression can occur at any age, and it has been documented as early as infancy. In terms of epidemiology, different studies which have evaluated the prevalence of depression in children and adolescents suggest that the prevalence varies according to the different age groups. Prevalence figures reported for infants vary from 0.5% to 3% in clinic population, whereas in preschool children, the prevalence rate for major depression (1.4%) has been reported to be higher than depression not otherwise specified (0.7%) and dysthymia (0.6%). Studies done in community settings suggest the prevalence of depression in children to range from 0.4% to 2.5% and among adolescents to be from 0.4% to 8.3%. Lifetime prevalence through adolescence is considered to be as high as 20%. Prior to puberty, depression is known to have equal gender representation; however, among adolescents, the male: female ratio is 1:2. Over the years, it has also been understood that depression in children and adolescents is a chronic and relapsing condition, which does not remits spontaneously and hence, there is a need to identify and treat the same at the earliest to reduce its long-term negative consequences. Childhood depression has been shown to lead to an increased risk of poor academic performance, impaired social functioning, suicidal behavior, homicidal ideation, and alcohol/substance abuse. It is also associated with an increased risk of recurrent depressive episodes. Unfortunately, a major proportion of depression in children and adolescents is underdiagnosed and undertreated.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
MedicalXpress
Ten minutes of aerobic exercise with exposure therapy found to reduce PTSD symptoms
Exposure therapy is one of the leading treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but up to a half of all patients don't respond to it. But now a study led by UNSW Sydney psychologists has found that augmenting the therapy with 10 minutes of aerobic exercise has led to patients reporting greater reduction to PTSD symptom severity six months after the nine-week treatment ended.
earth.com
Mindfulness may be as effective as drugs for treating anxiety
Mindfulness is a form of meditation which emphasizes focusing only on what is happening in the present moment and dismissing intrusive thoughts. Sessions often start with breathing exercises and continue with full “body scans” – thinking about each part of the body systematically, from head to toe. If during these process various thoughts intrude, participants are asked to briefly acknowledge them, but then dismiss them.
physiciansweekly.com
Managing Post-Traumatic Stress in Patients With Vitiligo
In patients with vitiligo, psychological distress resulting from social stigma, financial burden, relapses, and treatment side effects may also contribute to the onset of PTSD. Vitiligo is the most common depigmentation disorder, according to current estimates. The disease can cause disfiguration and have a profound psychological burden, resulting in significantly...
Psych Centra
Abusive Relationship Therapy: Is It Helpful?
Couples therapy isn’t often recommended for abusive relationships, but individual counseling and other strategies may help. Many couples seek counseling to learn better communication, get through a rough patch, or rebuild trust and understanding. But some couples who seek couples therapy may be in an abusive relationship. Couples counseling...
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
cohaitungchi.com
Meditation: A simple, fast way to reduce stress
If stress has you anxious, tense and worried, consider trying meditation. Spending even a few minutes in meditation can help restore your calm and inner peace. Anyone can practice meditation. It’s simple and inexpensive. And it doesn’t require any special equipment. And you can practice meditation wherever you...
mhlas.com
Clinical Yoga Therapy
Yoga therapy is a growing profession differentiating itself from contemporary yoga practice by its application in healthcare settings and its empowerment of individual patients. In other words, yoga classes, even if they emphasize breathing over poses on mats, are not necessarily yoga therapy. Veronica Zador, certified yoga therapist and experienced...
dallasexpress.com
Treating Anxiety | Meditation vs. Medication
A study published in JAMA Psychiatry earlier this month concluded that mindfulness meditation is as effective as standard prescription drugs used to treat anxiety. Mindfulness is a type of meditation that focuses on the present moment. Essentially, the goal is to block out intrusive thoughts, clearing the mind to attain a relaxed state.
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
OCD can disrupt peace in relationships. Undesired intrusive thoughts based on unfounded perceptions of reality can lead to an erosion of trust. Mindfulness can help reduce OCD symptoms and nurture a sense of peace and well-being. Mindfulness can help caregivers recognize how they may be accommodating patients with faulty logic...
PsyPost
Impulsivity early in adolescence linked to antisocial personality disorder and alcohol use disorder in later life
Can being an impulsive early adolescent be a slippery slope leading to more serious problems in the later teenage years? A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health explores the relationships between impulsivity, antisocial behavior, and alcohol use through different stages of adolescence and emerging adulthood. The teen years...
psychologytoday.com
Overlaps Between Childhood Trauma and Adult Pathological Love
Unhealthy love-associated behavior may stem from developmental trauma where there are deficits in maintaining relationships. Fears of abandonment commonly seen in BPD may create a pattern of dysfunctional and toxic relationships to prevent being alone. Those who develop an insecure attachment style often become preoccupied with romantic relationships irrespective of...
programminginsider.com
Illness Anxiety and How to Overcome It
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Health or illness anxiety, formerly known as hypochondriasis, is an obsession or fear that you may be suffering from a serious medical condition or may become severely ill by contracting a disease. Some people may have no symptoms at all, while others may believe that minor symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and muscle twitching are signs of severe illness.
