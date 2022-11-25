Read full article on original website
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced Karl-Anthony Towns' injury diagnosis.
Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time
No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton. His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched. Many Suns...
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
'He's bringing it': Deandre Ayton named Western Conference Player of the Week for first time ever
SACRAMENTO – Deandre Ayton received more than the game ball after his dominant 20-20 performance Saturday night against Utah. The Suns big was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday as he averaged 23.7 points on 67.4% shooting, 16 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in Phoenix’s 3-0 run last week.
Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion
The Phoenix Suns made a big announcement about James Jones.
Dominant Deandre Ayton is Exactly What Suns Need
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton put on a show in Saturday night's 113-112 victory over the Utah Jazz
Lakers News: Surprising Reveal From Anthony Davis
The Lakers forward alludes to Lonnie Walker’s tribute video.
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game
Magic Injury Report: Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz Playing vs. 76ers?
Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz were both listed as questionable for the Orlando Magic against the Philadelphia 76ers.
BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Jason Kidd Highlights Key Shooting Problem For The Dallas Mavericks After Losing To The Raptors
Kidd outlined that his troops did everything right, except shoot.
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart rated 18th-best point guard for trade value
Veteran Boston Celtics floor general Marcus Smart has been having one of the best seasons of his career with regard to his play as a point guard, a shift made last season that continues to pay dividends to the Flower Mound native and his ball club as they pursue the elusive Banner 18 this season.
Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'
The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are OUT for Clippers vs Blazers
If Clipper fans were looking for good news regarding their two superstars, they're unfortunately not going to get it. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will remain out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Paul George...
NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
May 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood in attendance during the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Kings Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.
Injuries have been major factor in Arizona Cardinals' struggles in 2022
Much has been made of the Arizona Cardinals' problems on both sides of the ball this season. An offense that hasn't found consistency and has had problems with even the basics of running plays. A defense that has played well in stretches of the season and in games, but this past Sunday couldn't keep the Los Angeles Chargers from a game-tying touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion. ...
