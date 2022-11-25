ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time

No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton. His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched. Many Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz

The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'

The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
CHICAGO, IL
The Newport Plain Talk

NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

May 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood in attendance during the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Injuries have been major factor in Arizona Cardinals' struggles in 2022

Much has been made of the Arizona Cardinals' problems on both sides of the ball this season. An offense that hasn't found consistency and has had problems with even the basics of running plays. A defense that has played well in stretches of the season and in games, but this past Sunday couldn't keep the Los Angeles Chargers from a game-tying touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion. ...
TEMPE, AZ

