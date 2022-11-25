ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News4Jax.com

Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests

TOKYO – Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. Hong Kong’s benchmark surged 5.2% and most other markets in Europe and Asia advanced. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.
News4Jax.com

Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to push his economic agenda, aiming to maintain momentum after his party’s better-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. Biden visited Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run...
BAY CITY, MI
News4Jax.com

Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU

WARSAW – Poland's Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years and became a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under the country's populist government. The Supreme Court said Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had accused him...
News4Jax.com

Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv's mettle

KYIV – The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet. The actors aren't done. More yells follow, X-rated ones, cursing...
News4Jax.com

Potential railroad strike causing concern around the nation

Concerns are mounting as a potential railroad strike could be here as soon a Dec. 9. Multiple railroad unions so far have rejected contract offers over issues like paid sick time and work schedules. If the railroads do go on strike, it could deal a huge economic and supply chain...
News4Jax.com

China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station

BEIJING – China launched a rocket Tuesday carrying three astronauts to complete construction of the country's permanent orbiting space station, during which they will expand the facility to its maximum capacity of six crew aboard. The crew of the Shenzhou-15 will overlap for several days with the existing 3-member...

