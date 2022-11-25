Read full article on original website
NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world's largest security alliance
Mexico open to deal with U.S. on GMO corn as farmers demand clarity over ban
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he is seeking a deal with Washington after the United States threatened legal action over Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified (GMO) corn in 2024.
Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests
TOKYO – Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. Hong Kong’s benchmark surged 5.2% and most other markets in Europe and Asia advanced. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.
Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to push his economic agenda, aiming to maintain momentum after his party’s better-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. Biden visited Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run...
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW – Poland's Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years and became a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under the country's populist government. The Supreme Court said Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had accused him...
Column: Greedy railroads are to blame for rail strike threat. Why should Congress help them?
The rail strike is looming because the railroads are refusing to give their workers paid sick days, even though they are swimming in profits. Congress should let workers use their leverage.
Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv's mettle
KYIV – The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet. The actors aren't done. More yells follow, X-rated ones, cursing...
Potential railroad strike causing concern around the nation
Concerns are mounting as a potential railroad strike could be here as soon a Dec. 9. Multiple railroad unions so far have rejected contract offers over issues like paid sick time and work schedules. If the railroads do go on strike, it could deal a huge economic and supply chain...
More than 100 US lawmakers pledge support for affordable housing legislation
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers have pledged support for an affordable housing bill that could lead to the development of 500,000 starter homes in struggling communities over the next decade. The Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, introduced in both the House and Senate, would offer a tax incentive to developers to minimize their risk when building…
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
BEIJING – China launched a rocket Tuesday carrying three astronauts to complete construction of the country's permanent orbiting space station, during which they will expand the facility to its maximum capacity of six crew aboard. The crew of the Shenzhou-15 will overlap for several days with the existing 3-member...
