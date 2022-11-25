Read full article on original website
WGME
Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The man who reportedly stole an Augusta police cruiser took the vehicle while it was unlocked and running outside the police station over the weekend, according to court documents. According to court documents, an AR-15 rifle was also inside the cruiser when the suspect, 27-year-old Kyle King,...
WGME
Maine man charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with deadly Sanford crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was under the influence when he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Sanford that killed a Wells woman. Police charged 32-year-old Cody Michaud of Sanford on Nov. 18 with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter, and violation of bail. The arrest...
WGME
Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
WGME
Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson
JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
WGME
Augusta Police recover stolen cruiser, family says suspect harassed them before his arrest
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A family in Augusta says they were harassed and followed by a man moments before police arrested him for stealing a police cruiser. Augusta Police say one of their cruisers was stolen while an officer was taking a report in the lobby of the police station on Saturday.
WGME
Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
WGME
Maine man dies after crashing into tree fleeing hit-and-run crash in Naples, police say
NAPLES (WGME) - An Otisfield man is dead after his car hit a tree in Naples. Police say he was involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Naples near Routes 302 and 35 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies...
WGME
Maine woman accused of breaking into Whitefield store to steal liquor and tobacco products
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine woman is accused of breaking into a store in Whitefield and stealing liquor, cigars, cigarettes, and other tobacco products. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Rylie Cowette of Whitefield last Friday with burglary. Deputies say Cowette broke into the Whitefield Market on November 12...
WGME
Portland marijuana shop outlines security meant to prevent break-ins
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A local pot shop has a message for would-be thieves: don't bother. Early Friday morning, police say someone broke into Sweet Dirt on the corner of Forest Avenue and Allen Avenue in Portland. Display cases were smashed, but police say the suspects likely just got some empty...
WGME
Harpswell lobstermen honor Maine man killed in crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lobstermen on the Midcoast are honoring the loss of one of their own. On October 31 in Harpswell, police say a truck driven by 21-year-old Mason Warren crossed the center line, went off the road and flipped on its roof. Warren died at the scene. Lobstermen in...
WGME
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) - Police need the public's help identifying a man who they say robbed a Goodwill in Waterville Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the store just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A male suspect was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a firearm under his clothing, which...
WGME
Maine man injured after pickup hits dump truck in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) -- A Maine man was injured after his pickup truck crossed the center line in Naples Monday morning and hit a dump truck, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near 578 Sebago Rd. Deputies say a Chevy pickup truck driven...
WGME
Maine law enforcement offers tips to protect against porch pirates this season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With millions shopping for online deals this season, porch pirates can become a real threat. “Someone had been coming around taking packages off the street," said Jeffrey McIlwain who lives in Saco. McIlwain was visited by porch pirates this time last year. They made off with some...
WGME
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
WGME
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
WGME
Poland murder case draws attention to mental health needs, options for loved ones
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Mental health will likely be at the heart of a murder case in Poland. Those who know Justin Butterfield, who is accused of brutally killing his brother and mutilating his body, say he has struggled with mental health issues for years. Yaicha Provencher, who says she's Butterfield's...
WGME
Tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says the driver of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash on I-95 in Wells. Police say the crash happened around 1:31 p.m. Monday near mile marker 23 southbound. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and came to a stop in an...
WGME
Large vehicles temporarily banned from crossing Casco Bay Bridge
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge starting next week. The MaineDOT says vehicles weighing more than 25-tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River between December 5 and December 9 to allow for maintenance.
WGME
Gov. Mills welcomes official Blaine House Christmas trees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. Christmas trees from "Finest Kind Tree Farms" and "Boiling Spring Tree Farm" will be on display at the Blaine House after winning the "People's Choice Christmas Tree Exhibition" at this year's Fryeburg Fair. Both tree farms...
WGME
The 'Veranda Plan' is finished, MaineDOT says
After more than a year and a half of construction, the "Veranda Plan" in Portland is finished. The MaineDOT says construction on the Veranda Street Bridge replacement project is substantially complete. It involved the rapid replacement of the interstate bridge that carries I-295 over Veranda Street in a single weekend.
