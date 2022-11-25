ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, ME

WGME

Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The man who reportedly stole an Augusta police cruiser took the vehicle while it was unlocked and running outside the police station over the weekend, according to court documents. According to court documents, an AR-15 rifle was also inside the cruiser when the suspect, 27-year-old Kyle King,...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson

JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
JEFFERSON, ME
WGME

Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Portland marijuana shop outlines security meant to prevent break-ins

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A local pot shop has a message for would-be thieves: don't bother. Early Friday morning, police say someone broke into Sweet Dirt on the corner of Forest Avenue and Allen Avenue in Portland. Display cases were smashed, but police say the suspects likely just got some empty...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Harpswell lobstermen honor Maine man killed in crash

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lobstermen on the Midcoast are honoring the loss of one of their own. On October 31 in Harpswell, police say a truck driven by 21-year-old Mason Warren crossed the center line, went off the road and flipped on its roof. Warren died at the scene. Lobstermen in...
HARPSWELL, ME
WGME

Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Waterville

WATERVILLE (WGME) - Police need the public's help identifying a man who they say robbed a Goodwill in Waterville Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the store just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A male suspect was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a firearm under his clothing, which...
WATERVILLE, ME
WGME

Maine man injured after pickup hits dump truck in Naples

NAPLES (WGME) -- A Maine man was injured after his pickup truck crossed the center line in Naples Monday morning and hit a dump truck, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near 578 Sebago Rd. Deputies say a Chevy pickup truck driven...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says the driver of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash on I-95 in Wells. Police say the crash happened around 1:31 p.m. Monday near mile marker 23 southbound. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and came to a stop in an...
WELLS, ME
WGME

Large vehicles temporarily banned from crossing Casco Bay Bridge

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge starting next week. The MaineDOT says vehicles weighing more than 25-tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River between December 5 and December 9 to allow for maintenance.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills welcomes official Blaine House Christmas trees

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. Christmas trees from "Finest Kind Tree Farms" and "Boiling Spring Tree Farm" will be on display at the Blaine House after winning the "People's Choice Christmas Tree Exhibition" at this year's Fryeburg Fair. Both tree farms...
MAINE STATE
WGME

The 'Veranda Plan' is finished, MaineDOT says

After more than a year and a half of construction, the "Veranda Plan" in Portland is finished. The MaineDOT says construction on the Veranda Street Bridge replacement project is substantially complete. It involved the rapid replacement of the interstate bridge that carries I-295 over Veranda Street in a single weekend.
PORTLAND, ME

