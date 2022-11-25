Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Sarm Heslop: Mum of missing woman 'suffering deeply'
The mother of a woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands says her continued requests to the island's police remain unanswered. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, was reported missing by Ryan Bane from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021. Mrs Street said she...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
BBC
Sheku Bayoh police conducted 'hard stop' - expert
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has been told that police left themselves with little room to back down when they first confronted him. Police safety training expert Martin Graves said the officers could have stayed back and monitored Mr Bayoh, 31, from a distance. Instead they conducted a "hard stop," which...
BBC
Randy Cox: Officers charged after black man paralysed in van
Five police officers in the US state of Connecticut have been charged after a man they arrested was partially paralysed in the back of a police van. Randy Cox was being driven to a police station in New Haven when the driver braked hard, causing him to be flung headfirst against the van's rear doors.
BBC
Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said. The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday. Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into...
BBC
Head of the Royal Navy defends handling of rape allegations
The head of the Royal Navy has defended the way the service handles allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Adm Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House the Navy had changed how it investigates complaints. The First Sea Lord insisted independent investigations would be slower and "lead to...
Idaho murders: Slain students' cars towed from crime scene two weeks after grisly attack
Five cars were towed away from an off-campus residence on Tuesday where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, according to police.
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Suitcase murder-suspect due before NZ court
A woman suspected of murdering two children whose bodies were discovered in a suitcase is due to appear in a New Zealand court on Wednesday. The 42-year-old was arrested in South Korea in September, and has now been handed over to authorities in Auckland. The victims are thought to have...
BBC
Ramsgate crash: Father and daughter deaths avoidable, court hears
A crash which killed a father and daughter and injured three other members of their family was entirely avoidable, a court has heard. Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, died when a car hit five pedestrians in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August. Ms Sella was pregnant at the time...
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
Rochdale drug dealing couple who led 'lavish lifestyle' jailed
A couple who dealt heroin and crack cocaine to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including spending £3,000 on two pet cats, have been jailed. Rashid Hussain and Szenm Asghar "flooded" Rochdale with class A drugs and sent texts to vulnerable people through a drugs hotline, police said. More than £35,000...
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's catastrophic bleed not spontaneous, trial told
A baby's "catastrophic" bleed was "not spontaneous" or caused by any pre-existing condition, a jury has heard. Manchester Crown Court heard Child E died while being cared for by nurse Lucy Letby at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit in 2015. Ms Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting...
BBC
Belfast rape: Man jailed for five years for raping schoolgirl
A man who raped a teenage schoolgirl twice within 24 hours has been given a 64-month sentence. Darren Clarke, 22, from Beechmount Grove in west Belfast, previously entered guilty pleas to a total of four offences committed on 31 January 2018. These included two counts of rape, one attempted rape...
Comments / 0