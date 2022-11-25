ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday 2022 streaming deals are bonkers this year: Get Hulu for $1.99, HBO Max for just $1.99 and more

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Alex Kane and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
 7 days ago
The best Cyber Monday 2022 streaming deals Reviewed / HBO Max / Hulu / Disney / ESPN / Discovery / Peacock

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday is approaching tomorrow, November 28 and with it, streaming platforms are offering sweet signup discounts.

Hulu is running its epic $1.99 Black Friday deal through Cyber Monday, HBO Max is just $1.99 and Discovery+ is just 99 cents a month. Disney+ is also raising their bundle prices next month, so hop on that $79.99 a year price for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ before December 8. Keep in mind, though, that some offers may only apply to new subscribers.

50 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50: Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more

Cyber Monday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

The best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Hulu: $1.99 a month

Every Black Friday, Hulu runs the same incredible deal that makes our mouths water. If you sign up for the streaming service now through Cyber Monday, you can lock in $1.99 per month for a full year—a 75% savings on the ad-supported streaming plan. Best part? When it runs out next year, you can lock in that $1.99 price again.

Hulu for $1.99 a month

HBO Max: $1.99 a month

Sign up for an HBO Max account and get an 80% savings . Stream thousands of blockbusters, hit TV shows, and documentaries for $1.99 a month.

HBO Max for $1.99 a month

Discovery+: $0.99 for 3 months

Discovery+ is 99 cents a month for three months. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also get Discovery+ as an add-on channel for 99 cents per month (for two months).

Discovery+ for .99 cents

Disney+: $79.99 a year

Lock in $79.99 a year for the Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney Plus bundle . Sign up for the Disney Plus bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ and you'll be locked into a 25% savings before the price goes up in December.

Disney+ for $79.99 a year

Paramount+: 50% off

Get 50% off your annual plan for the first year. Stream your favorite movies and shows, including Showtime, with this half-off deal for your first year.

Paramount for 50% off

Peacock: $0.99 for 12 months

For a limited time, get Peacock for only $0.99 a month for 12 months when you use the code SAVEBIG and stream bingeworthy TV shows, hit movies and live sports.

Peacock for .99 cents

Philo: 80% off

Philo is one of the hottest streaming services right now, and for Cyber Monday 2022, you can get your first month of the popular service for 80% off , or just $5, with the code THANKS .

Philo for 80% off

SlingTV: Half off your first month

SlingTV is offering your first month of streaming for just $20, or half off the normal $40 price. You can also score a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite when you sign up now, saving you another $40.

SlingTV for half off

STARZ: $5 a month for 3 months

Right now, you can get STARZ for $5 a month for three months. Watch STARZ originals and movies you love with a deal that gets you three months of streaming for just $5 a month.

STARZ for $5 a month

