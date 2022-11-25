The Daily Money: Black Friday deals may be even more important amid inflation

The leftovers are in the fridge and bets on the Vikings vs. the Patriots have been won and lost, so onward! It's Charisse Jones with The Daily Money headlines to get you through the holiday weekend.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bookend one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, and those discounts may matter even more this holiday season as shoppers grapple with inflation.

The U.S. economy is still adding jobs . But with food, gas, and rent costing more than last year, more and more shoppers are turning to savings, credit cards , and "buy now, pay later'' options to tick off the items on their shopping lists.

The ultimate guide to the best Black Friday deals

USA TODAY's Reviewed product experts have got you covered as you look for the best Black Friday deals. They're live-tracking the best sales, and so far shoppers wanting a kitchen gadget, new mattress or piece of tech will likely score the best bargains.

Small Business Saturday is here. Shoppers may find a good deal at smaller businesses this weekend. While those shops can't always compete price-wise with their big box peers, they can be a good go-to for a unique shopping experience and that special toy that will stand out under the tree.

Better later than never to start saving for retirement. If you're in your 40's or 50's and haven't started saving for the years you'll no longer work, there are steps you can take to sock some money away.

Will I get the blue, the gold or the gray? Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says the social media platform is planning to launch a new set of verified checks next week whose colors will vary depending on whether the account belongs to a business, government or person.

Shop Black Friday like a pro. If you're hitting an actual store for the annual shopping marathon, here are some tips to make it through.

