If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $90 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar, bringing the price down to just $199 (almost 30% off). This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Bose soundbar since Prime Day, making it one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to take advantage of right now. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV...

8 DAYS AGO