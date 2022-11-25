Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
This Best-Selling Bose Soundbar Just Got Discounted to Its Prime Day Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $90 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar, bringing the price down to just $199 (almost 30% off). This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Bose soundbar since Prime Day, making it one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to take advantage of right now. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Yahoo!
Walmart just dropped a truckload of early Black Friday deals — including $80 off of Bose headphones
This weekend you'll get an extra hour's sleep, and you'll also get amazing Walmart sales! You're looking at a motherlode of massive discounts, including excellent prices on headphones, vacuums, TVs, and a whole section of goodies under $25! So let's kick back and start shopping for those early Black Friday markdowns!
Save big on JBL Charge, Flip and Xtreme Bluetooth speakers on Black Friday
If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker, JBL has some of the best, and now you can find them on deep discount...
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
ComicBook
LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets
Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
CNET
Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product
Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
Best Cyber Monday speaker deals 2022: wireless, hi-fi, stereo
Whether you want a stereo pair or a wireless Bluetooth speaker, these are the best speaker deals around.
Engadget
Tile discounts a bunch of Bluetooth trackers in time for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Tile has discounted...
Digital Trends
Best Buy Cyber Monday sale knocks $100 off the Google Pixel 7
This year’s Cyber Monday phone deals have already started, and they include this eye-catching offer on the Google Pixel 7 from Best Buy. The 128GB version of the smartphone is yours for $499, down $100 from its original price of $599, but you need to hurry if you want to grab this bargain. There’s no telling when the device’s price will return to normal, so you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.
Black Friday portable speaker deals: save money on Sonos, Bose and Marshall
Take your music anywhere without spending a fortune - get up to £60 off these popular Bluetooth speakers
TechRadar
Up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is a rare gem of a Black Friday iPad deal
Best Buy has just served up what will likely remain one of the best Black Friday iPad deals of 2022, knocking up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021). Despite the new M2-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro now on the scene, its predecessor remains one of the best iPads and best tablets on the market, with this reduction making another high-end Apple offering that much more attainable.
Yes! Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Bose's new flagship noise-cancelling wireless earbuds drop to $249 in Black Friday deal.
A bunch of Apple Watch models are on sale right now for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to get yourself a new Apple Watch, with retailers discounting several models. Our editors have been scouring the web to find deals on some of our favorite Apple Watch models, and have pulled the best deals they’ve found together here.
Home is where the Wi-Fi is — upgrade it with this Cyber Monday Eero mesh router deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With a healthy $120 discount on a single unit, the Eero Pro 6E is an excellent choice among mesh routers, particularly considering its feature set. Since it works as a smart hub, the Eero Pro 6E is also suited to handle your Zigbee devices through Alexa. Deals of this magnitude are hard to come by, so we recommend that interested buyers jump on it immediately.
Digital Trends
Get Bose’s answer to AirPods Pro for $179 for Cyber Monday
If you’re unable to find any Apple AirPods Pro discounts that suit you among the Cyber Monday AirPods deals, an alternative set of headphones are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which are just $179 at Walmart today. In fact, they’re one of the better Cyber Monday deals available, as they make for a savings of $100 from their regular price of $279. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and Walmart is even including a free holiday return window that extends to January 31, 2023.
