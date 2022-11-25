Deal | Multiple AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen 5000X and Ryzen 7000X processors receive significant reductions during Amazon Black Friday sales

Gigabyte has certified numerous new graphics cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. While not all products registered with the EEC come to market, graphics card manufacturers tend to certify model names with the intention of releasing them in Europe. For example, Gigabyte has registered numerous Radeon RX 7900 XT and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX models, with Aorus Elite, Gaming and Gaming OC series all mentioned. The company’s other series, like Aero, Aorus Master and Aorus Xtreme are missing from the filings, which may coincide with all these being Gigabyte’s higher-end series.

23 HOURS AGO