Deal | Multiple AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen 5000X and Ryzen 7000X processors receive significant reductions during Amazon Black Friday sales

Related
Gigabyte certifies NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti along with various upcoming RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX cards
Gigabyte has certified numerous new graphics cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. While not all products registered with the EEC come to market, graphics card manufacturers tend to certify model names with the intention of releasing them in Europe. For example, Gigabyte has registered numerous Radeon RX 7900 XT and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX models, with Aorus Elite, Gaming and Gaming OC series all mentioned. The company’s other series, like Aero, Aorus Master and Aorus Xtreme are missing from the filings, which may coincide with all these being Gigabyte’s higher-end series.
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series
Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
Neptune HX99G: New MINISFORUM mini-PC previewed with Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6600M combination
MINISFORUM has showcased the Neptune HX99G in Japan ahead of the mini-PC’s release later this year. Equipped with one of AMD’s most powerful laptop APUs, the Neptune HX99G will also be available with the Radeon RX 6600M and plenty of ports. PC Watch reports that MINISFORUM will soon...
Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E
Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
Steam Autumn Sale: 3 blood-pumping story-driven games for less than US$10
In a world of characterless MMOs and battle royales, it's easy to think gaming has become homogenous. Every once in a while, though, a great story emerges as if a light from the heavens to release us from our suffering...or something. The Steam Autumn Sale has made a few hit story games very affordable until November 29.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: 2023 model leaks with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
Leaker @harukaze5719 has discovered another ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop due for release next year. Having already tweeted about the ROG Zephyrus M16 2023, the leaker has now shared details concerning the ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 (GA402N). While ASUS appears to have updated some of the 2023 model’s internal hardware, the laptop’s design is unchanged from this year’s ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402R.
Rumor | OPPO Find X6 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a MariSilicon X2 co-processor in the first half of 2023
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. OPPO China's president Liu Bo has reportedly stated that he remains optimistic about the OEM's future and ability to sustain its business as normal, even though the smartphone market in its native country has declined by 11.9% year-on-year for the third quarter of 2022.
iQOO 11 series is backed to launch as premium Android smartphones with "world-first" display specs
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Software. iQOO is a performance-based sub-brand of Vivo that often strives to stay ahead of its better-known competition with top-end display specs, especially in its flagships. Now, it claims to have gone even farther in pursuit of gaming smartphone supremacy in its e5late 2022 onslaught on the Android market.
Schenker’s Vision 16 Pro shows that a lightweight laptop does not have to sacrifice performance, ports, or maintenance options
Notebook manufacturers keep creating slimmer and lighter laptops, but they often come with major limitations in terms of maintenance options and port selection. Many compact notebooks use soldered memory and Wi-Fi modules, and there are also many USB-C-only devices. Many manufacturers also followed Apple’s example in the multimedia segment (like Dell with the XPS 15 & 17), even though Apple already reintroduced some ports on their current MBP lineup.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 2023: Leaked device picture confirms design change
The first signs of a next-generation Zephyrus M16 have emerged via the Korea Energy Agency (KEA). While ASUS has not started teasing a new version of the gaming laptop yet, the KEA has revealed a hands-on picture, reproduced below. On the face of it, the ASUS Zephyrus M16 2023 resembles its predecessor.
Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel
International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding
The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
Apple iPad 10: The entry into Apple's tablet world becomes more expensive
The 10th generation of the iPad takes up the design of the iPad Air 2020 and its successor. It is run by an Apple A14 Bionic processor, which is equipped with 4 GB of working memory. You have the option between 64 or 256 GB of internal storage, and there is also an optional mobile connection. In addition, it is also able to use Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 now.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: Multimedia tablet with notebook ambitions
The second version of Lenovo's versatile multimedia and productivity tablet offers quite a few improvements over its predecessor. The refresh rate has increased from 60 to 120 Hz, the OLED QHD display is now almost twice as bright, and updates are guaranteed up to Android 14. The tablet can also be used as a notebook via the special desktop mode.
Realme 10 Pro-series Android smartphones touted to start for under US$310 in India
Realme's latest mid-range Android smartphones are already on the market in China. Now, however, the brand is teasing a launch for global editions of these devices. It is using a "10ProSeries5G" hashtag on Twitter, thereby suggesting that it may be saving its Helio G99-powered 4G/LTE-only variant for its own separate international debut later on.
SpaceX offers free Starlink for RV subscription month deal as Canada gets a dish price cut
If you get the Starlink for RV satellite Internet in the US now, you'll be in for a subscription price cut in the form of the first month of usage free. SpaceX is running the promo in sync with one of the most successful Black Friday shopping discount seasons in recent memory, as a Starlink for RV deal in Canada keeps the subscription price intact, but cuts the price of the equipment by more than 20% instead.
Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB large venue projector with 36,500 ANSI lumens brightness arrives
Christie has unveiled the new Griffyn 4K35-RGB projector for large venues. The device has been designed for use in larger venues such as theme parks. The native 4K projector has up to 36,500 lumens brightness and covers 98% of the Rec.2020 color gamut. The solid-state RGB laser light source is expected to last for over 50,000 hours with typical use. The company claims that the 3DLP gadget is exceptionally bright and compact compared to similar models; the device weighs 179 lbs (~81 kg) and measures 36.3 x 25 x 15-in (~922 x 635 x 380 mm).
Xiaomi teases features and MIUI 14 launch software for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro while outlining release date
Xiaomi has started teasing the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, a pair of flagships that the company had already confirmed would rely on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Not only has Xiaomi revealed the Xiaomi 13 series’ launch date, but it has also detailed their launch software and a few hardware features.
Smart heating scarf with temperature controls arrives on Xiaomi Youpin
The Everyday Elements Intelligent Temperature Control Heating Scarf is now available via Xiaomi Youpin in China. The gadget uses a carbon nanotube film to distribute heat evenly around the scarf. This technology is lightweight and has fast heating, providing warmth in as little as three seconds. You can choose from three temperatures: 38, 45 and 50 °C (~100, 113 and 122 °F). The scarf appears to be labelled smart as it will automatically adjust the temperature after a certain period or based on the temperature detected by a built-in sensor.
