Olmsted County, MN

KFIL Radio

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man

(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
STOCKTON, MN
KIMT

Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
KFIL Radio

Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
WASECA, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers

Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
LYLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway

Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating

(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
