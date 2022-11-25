Read full article on original website
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
myaustinminnesota.com
Hayfield man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Hayfield man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on January 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 44-year old Dwight David Blanchard was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and seven...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
winonaradio.com
Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man
(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
KAAL-TV
Pine Island woman arrested after allegedly blowing 3.5 times legal BAC, strangling Kasson dog
(ABC 6 News) – A Pine Island woman faces burglary, DWI, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals charges after allegedly invading a Kasson home. Chrystal Marie Ondler, 39, allegedly drove to a house on the 100 block of 8th Avenue NE, Kasson, walked into the garage, and attempted to strangle the homeowner’s dog.
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
KIMT
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
KIMT
Rochester man, 81, remains in serious condition following crosswalk accident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last week remains in serious condition. The Rochester Police Department said the man was struck last Wednesday on 14th St. The driver, a 37-year-old Rochester man, said he looked both ways and was going about 5 miles per hour when he struck the man.
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
