ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR wants to take a moment to say, thank you, for reaching out to feed those who aren't able to put food on the table. The call went out early in the morning and the first donation rolled in long before daylight. From there it was a steady stream of generosity flowing to Fill the Mayflower. It was the knowledge that tens of thousands of people right in their own communities would go to bed hungry without their help. That is what pulled at the hearts of many of those who reached out to do what they could to make a difference.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO