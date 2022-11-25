Read full article on original website
WEAR
Gulfarium CARE Center seeks volunteers for cold-stunned turtle season
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Gulfarium CARE Center is looking for volunteers ahead of cold-stunned turtle season. "Calling all sea turtle lovers! We are looking for passionate, hard working individuals who would enjoy volunteering at the CARE Center! With cold-stunned turtle season quickly approaching, we are gearing up to train new volunteers and we would love for you to join the team!" Gulfarium CARE Center says in a post.
Niceville mother gives the ‘gift of time’ to families with infant loss through Asher’s Hope
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Aug. 3, 2018, was the day Kristyn Szala gave birth to her second son Asher at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. He was stillborn. “Asher was given a life-living diagnosis of Trisomy 18 when I was about 18 weeks pregnant,” said Szala. “So at that time I didn’t really know how to […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste wanted for larceny in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is wanted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office for larceny. The sheriff's office says LaCoste is wanted for an incident that took place in Gulf Breeze. There is no word on the details of the particular case. LaCoste has had...
WJHG-TV
Walton Jail Substance Abuse Program
Dense fog develops overnight tonight with storms returning to the panhandle on Wednesday. WJHG takes a closer look at the program and sees how it's been successful so far. WJHG takes a look at the larger need for affordable housing and the demand this is placing on Habitat. Jackson Sheriff...
Walton commission approves development in property dispute lawsuit
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a seven-hour meeting last Tuesday, Walton County officials approved plans for a new luxury apartment complex in Santa Rosa Beach, despite a lawsuit filed by some neighbors. The dispute has to do with the road that was originally going to serve as an entrance to the project. Teresa Tolbert […]
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
WEAR
FP&L supports Escambia County Public Schools teacher grants with $35K donation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light donated $35,000 to Escambia County Public Schools to help fund the Grants for Excellence Program. The Grants for Excellence Program is funded by the Escambia County Public School Foundation and School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program. It's available for teachers of students in grades K-12 for opportunities that keep students engaged and excited about learning while simultaneously improving their performance.
WEAR
Angels help fill the Mayflower
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR wants to take a moment to say, thank you, for reaching out to feed those who aren't able to put food on the table. The call went out early in the morning and the first donation rolled in long before daylight. From there it was a steady stream of generosity flowing to Fill the Mayflower. It was the knowledge that tens of thousands of people right in their own communities would go to bed hungry without their help. That is what pulled at the hearts of many of those who reached out to do what they could to make a difference.
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with voter fraud has extensive arrest record
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- After a state report found few cases of voter fraud in 2022, a Pensacola man was arrested for voter fraud dating back to the 2020 election. Michael Collins Jr. has an extensive arrest record in Escambia County -- from an aggravated assault charge in 2011 -- to as far back as 2001, when he was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery.
WEAR
Developers seek approval for 6-story building on East Garden Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Developers are seeking approval from the Pensacola Architectural Review Board to construct a new six-story building on East Garden Street in Pensacola. STOA Group, a Louisiana based construction and development company, is seeking the demolition of four buildings on East Garden Street to construct a complex with both retail and residential purposes.
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County man sends woman threatening messages with photo of rifle
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested after an arrest report states he sent a woman a picture of a gun along with threatening messages. Lewis Dawson, 50, is charged with sending a written threat to kill or injure for an incident an arrest report states took place on Friday.
WEAR
UPDATE: Santa Rosa County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- 12-year-old Lissie Ann Megan Beavers has been located safe by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. The missing girl is Lissie Ann Megan Beavers. Deputies said Monday...
niceville.com
Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
WEAR
Lanes closed after 'major' crash on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Lanes are closed on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach following a crash Monday afternoon. Fort Walton Beach Fire Department posted about the crash around 2:40 p.m. It took place in front of Mariner Plaza on Eglin Pkwy. The fire department is calling it a...
WEAR
Pensacola Caring Hearts hosts coats and blankets drive for the homeless
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Caring Hearts is hosting a coats and blankets drive for the homeless population of Pensacola as winter approaches. The organization says they want to help out homeless people who may not be able to get to a shelter when the weather gets colder or when it rains.
WEAR
New affordable housing program in Escambia County designed for first time homebuyers
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is working in conjunction with the City of Pensacola to build 30 single-family homes for their new Infill Housing Program. The county’s Director of Human and Neighborhood Services, Clara Long, says they’re searching for builders and plan to break ground in 2023.
Vehicle fire causes traffic snarl on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene Monday afternoon after a vehicle fire caused issues on the Hathaway Bridge. The fire on Highway 98 just past the bridge affected traffic moving west into Panama City Beach at about 4 p.m. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story […]
