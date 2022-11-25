ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erin Rosas
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don’t hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession.

If you haven’t explored these remote small towns, they’re worth a visit. Here are eight of our favorites:

Fredericksburg

The railroad tunnel at the Old Tunnel Wildlife Management Area is shown near Fredericksburg, Texas. The abandoned railroad tunnel is home to up to three million bats. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Looking for a little R&R? The town of Fredericksburg is the perfect getaway, as the Hoffman Haus offers luxurious bed and breakfast accommodation with a sprinkle of Texas country living. Fredericksburg was the second German town in Texas, founded in 1846 by German immigrants, and the German history runs deep throughout the town in the museums, architecture, and food. Don’t miss out on traditional events including Oktoberfest where families can enjoy art, live polka music, games and more.

Marfa

Prada Marfa, an art installation in Valentine, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

This small town may only have a population of around 2,000, but tourists visit the area for the art installations, with Vogue magazine calling the West Texas location “America’s Coolest Art Town.” In addition to the elaborate art, Marfa is known for the Marfa Lights in which random lights are seen illuminating across the horizon as described in previous MyHighPlains.com coverage .

Granbury

Canva still of Texas sunrise

The Texas town of Granbury is full of attractions that will leave an impression, including the Granbury Opera House , which offers kids programs for acting and singing. There’s also the Historic Granbury Square , which is full of culture and history that the whole family will love. This town is sure to reveal its relaxing nature with Granbury City Beach and its biking and hiking trails, all within reach in this small town.

Rockport

Sea birds sit atop pilling near the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Rockport, Texas on. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Off the coast of Texas is the small town of Rockport , which is the perfect vacation spot as it’s not difficult to simply turn the corner and find Rockport Beach, the Fulton Harbor, or a shopping spot with antiques and specialty gifts. In addition, there are multiple locations to watch the sunrise or sunset just to put a cherry on top of an already exciting vacation.

Gruene

GRUENE, TX – AUGUST 09: -U.S. Army Spc. Charlie Lemon, 29, kayaks through rapids on the Guadalupe River on August 9, 2012 near Gruene, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Just along the Guadalupe River is the town of Gruene , pronounced “green,” which is full of historic museums and that honky tonk feel that courses through Texas. It’s easy to get into the country spirit with fly fishing and Southern eating that can’t be missed. The vintage feel mixed with the rustic foundation of the town creates the perfect place to really inhabit that Texas life.

Dripping Springs

Canva still image

Just 25 miles west of Austin in Dripping Springs , nature thrives with its picturesque state parks and spectacular scenery in the Texas Hill Country. While there, discover the Hamilton Pool Preserve along with the Deep Eddy Distillery which is famous for its award-winning vodkas. In fact, distilleries and wineries are a dime a dozen in Dripping Springs, perfect for a relaxing weekend.

Amarillo

The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, 06 July 2003. (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Right along Route 66 lives the town of Amarillo where unique attractions are easy to find. Take for instance Cadillac Ranch which one can go to let out the artist within by spray painting the Cadillacs. Even musician Rihanna made a pit stop at the attraction in 2020. Stop at The Big Texan Steak House and test your luck as one can receive their meal for free if they eat a 72-ounce steak in under an hour.

Dublin

Lined up are some of the last bottles Dr Pepper produced in Dublin, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Craving Dr. Pepper? Look no further than Dublin . The town is the home of the oldest Dr. Pepper bottling plant in the world. Dublin has multiple fun roadside attractions that make for a great photo opportunity including a “Greetings from Dublin” mural. The name says it all, as the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, along with the Irish-themed souvenir shop, are charming elements to the already unique town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

