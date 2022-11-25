Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino at the Movies: 'Violent Night'
MILWAUKEE - All is not calm in the new Christmas movie, ‘Violent Night.’ Gino Salomone sits down with the cast!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum; winter break schedule, events
MILWAUKEE - The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s New Year’s Eve at Noon event will return on Saturday, Dec. 31. Families can enjoy a dance party and a 12 p.m. ball-drop ceremony. The Be A Maker space will be open for families to create DIY noisemakers leading up to the countdown.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deck the halls with DIY décor
MILWAUKEE - Two Men and A Truck Milwaukee join us with how to make festive crafts with cardboard!. Step-by-step instructions here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rep launches campaign; Associated Bank Theater Center plans unveiled
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Repertory Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 29 kicked off its Powering Milwaukee Campaign to raise funds for the new Associated Bank Theater Center. According to a press release, Milwaukee Rep has raised $43 million of its $75 million campaign goal that will allow the organization to build its new and expanded theater center including a reimagined historic 1898 Oneida Street Power Station donated previously by WEC Energy Group.
CBS 58
Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts the 'Blackity Black Holiday Market'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center was transformed into the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" today. HYFIN, a local Milwaukee radio station, and MKE Black, co-hosted the event. The market featured more than 40 local black-owned businesses. A HYFIN DJ also curated music for the local market. Community...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beyond Monet exhibit: Free admission for Versiti Blood donors
MILWAUKEE - Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will offer complimentary admittance to blood donors at participating Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin locations from Dec. 1-10. This offer is only valid with a paid adult or child ticket for the exhibit. Donors can redeem the coupon from Dec. 1-22. This is the only exhibition of its kind currently running in the U.S. that showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. Paquin Entertainment Group immersive experiences have sold over 4 million tickets globally.
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own Argument
In a music video for his song "Half a Tikket", Milwaukee rapper who goes by Mathboi Fly, spews explicit and violent lyrics while wielding an assault rifle. Throughout the video, he and another rapper are spotted with their guns equipped with high-capacity magazines, waving them around and even appearing in one scene to discharge one of them.
CBS 58
Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 17-year-old ran red light
MILWAUKEE - Two drivers were hurt after police said one of them, a 17-year-old, ran a red light near Appleton and Capitol Monday morning, Nov. 28, causing a crash. Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. The impact caused the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old boy to hit a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas; drive-through holiday lights event
Country Christmas is a holiday destination steeped in festive tradition and this year they’ve added some new attractions. Brian Kramp is in Pewaukee where it’s their 26th anniversary as Wisconsin’s most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event.
WISN
Milwaukee's iconic Brady Street to be portrayed in documentary by UWM
MILWAUKEE — A drive down Milwaukee's Brady Street today may look different from decades ago. “It's one of these neighborhoods that completely changes again and again over time — it's kind of a chameleon — it's also one of the most condensed neighborhoods in the state of Wisconsin,” said Sean Kafer director of UW Milwaukee's documentary media center.
CBS 58
Light rain and snow arrives Tuesday evening
The long holiday weekend is over and it ended with some light steady rain on Sunday. That rain was heaviest in Washington and Ozaukee Counties where locations picked up around a quarter inch of rain but the rest of southeast Wisconsin saw less. After a sunny and dry Monday we...
WISN
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee ‘Blackity Black Holiday Market,’ 40+ vendors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center hosted the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The market featured 40-plus Milwaukee-area Black-owned businesses. Organizers said the goal of the market was to bring together a diverse group of makers, artists and producers and keep the money they...
Shining a light on giving: Candy Cane Lane now open for the season
Cars were lined up down the block for the first day of Candy Cane Lane’s light show raising money toward childhood cancer research.
Warm Black Friday has people skiing and swinging away in Franklin
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders embraced opening day at the Rock Snowpark. Many hit the slopes in light layers as the high temperature exceeded 50 degrees.
Comments / 0