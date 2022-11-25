ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers still responding to Bengals' comments about predictable offense

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have moved on to the Tennessee Titans but the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to deal with the fallout from their loss to those Bengals.

Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who suggested the Pittsburgh offense was very predictable.

Fast forward to the end of the week, now Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has addressed Pratt’s comments, too.

“I think it’s good for you guys to talk about it,” Canada said, according to Trib Live’s Chris Adamski. “We have good self scouting. “Coach (Mike) Tomlin addressed it (during Tomlin’s Tuesday news conference). My answer wouldn’t continue the narrative you’re hunting. There is a back story to that. I’ll leave it there.”

Repeat concepts in an offense aren’t that big of a deal, especially for a team trying to adjust installed offenses on the fly after a change to a rookie quarterback.

But…it just goes to show how struggling teams have to deal with these sorts of exaggerated issues far into a season. And this is something Bengals fans are more than familiar with amid a rough season, so it’s probably nice to see another rival team and fanbase now juggling it.

