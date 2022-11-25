ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow dropped amazing one-liner about playing without Ja'Marr Chase

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZ2lL_0jNRUlSR00

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has never lacked for confidence.

And lately, Burrow has been on absolute fire despite missing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

To sum it up briefly, without Chase the last three games, Burrow has thrown for 793 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks on a 70.5 completion percentage and 103.1 rating. He’s hardly thrown any turnover-worthy passes.

Most impressive was arguably the best game of his pro career last week in Pittsburgh against a tough defense, where he helped six targets record 20-plus receiving yards during a win, even helping Trenton Irwin earn himself a roster spot.

The outburst is in no way a shock to anyone who has watched Burrow’s career. Having a top-five weapon like Chase is nice, but the Bengals quarterback has a makeup that lets him excel with pretty much anyone.

So when asked if he learned anything during his time without Chase, Burrow ripped off a semi-sarcastic, 100 percent true quip, via ESPN’s Ben Baby:

Enough said, right?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school

The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly all in on bringing Deion Sanders to Boulder. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. “At Colorado, where they’re desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job,” Feldman said. “I’m told he Read more... The post Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
Zack Love

2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks So

The biggest in-state rivalry game in Alabama takes place on 26 November 2022, and the Auburn Head Coaching position may hang in the balance of the outcome. In the weeks and days leading up to the 2022 Iron Bowl, many Auburn fans are building with anticipation about who will be taking over as the head coach for the Auburn Tigers, after Brian Harsin was fired.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow and the Bengals might once again be the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle in the AFC

When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy