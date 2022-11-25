ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
numberfire.com

FanDuel World Cup Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 11/30/22

Denmark (-200) vs. Australia (+550) Over 2.5 Goals: -106 | Most Likely to Score: Dolberg/Cornelius/Wind (+155) France (-230) vs. Tunisia (+700) Over 2.5 Goals: -118 | Most Likely to Score: Mbappe (+110) Argentina (-220) vs. Poland (+650) Over 2.5 Goals: +120 | Most Likely to Score: Messi (+125) Mexico (-150)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy