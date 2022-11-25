Read full article on original website
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough getting ready for Christmas parade
Jonesborough is gearing up for another festive season in downtown. What better opportunity to spend time with family and friends than to grab a cup of hot chocolate, throw on mittens and hats and gather on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough to watch the annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade. Continuing...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday.
ELIZABETHTON — This Friday evening, Downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering those shoppers with some delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while they are doing their shopping. The complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses.
Kingsport Times-News
Carousel welcomes back a Cinnamon girl
Lady Cinnamon the horse – carved and painted by Ronnie Hubble – is returning to the Kingsport Carousel for the holiday season. Along with her sugar and spice and everything nice, the name Lady Cinnamon was just a natural fit for the feisty little red-maned horse. Hubble made the horse smaller in size to cater to his granddaughters.
Kingsport Times-News
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
Kingsport Times-News
Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events
Jonesborough's Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Makers Faire returns to Jonesborough in time for holiday shopping
JONESBOROUGH — What started as a small craft market back in 2019 has blossomed into a biannual event that “just keeps getting better and better.”. The Makers Faire, hosted by the Mill Spring Makers Market, will return to Jonesborough next weekend with more than 50 artists, artisans and other makers participating just in time for many people’s holiday shopping.
Johnson City Press
Entire day of activities planned for Christmas parade; tree lighting
KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is set for next weekend. The Downtown Kingsport Association has an entire day of activities planned as well on Saturday, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park
Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
Herald and Tribune
Mill Spring Makers Market to host Holiday Makers Faire
Christmas is coming to Jonesborough. While the town is planning a series of events throughout the Christmas season, one special event will be returning this year. The Holiday Makers Faire will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Jonesborough’s Mill Spring Makers Market, features over 50 of the region’s best artists, craftsmen, and makers, complete with live demonstrations, music, and food.
Johnson City Press
This is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree
With Thanksgiving now over, many East Tennesseans will be looking to deck their halls for Christmas. That means this is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays. A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Christmas Box returns for 42nd year
Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in need worry less and focus on what matters most – each other. The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been...
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
Kingsport Times-News
Where is Ryder? Find the Christmas elf, win a free bus pass
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf. The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.
Kingsport Times-News
Piney Flats First Baptist once again presents its popular "The Journey"
PINEY FLATS – With the coming of the Christmas season, Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry St., will once again be presenting its popular “The Journey”, which has been presented during the first part of December for many years. While “The Journey” has a spectacular manger...
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Literacy Council fundraiser sounds like F-U-N
KINGSPORT — Can you spell F-U-N? The Literacy Council of Kingsport is serving up what might soon become the talk of the town, or at least one of the highlights of the holiday season. According to a note from Executive Director Dawn Blake, the Literacy Council is inviting local...
Kingsport Times-News
Great-grandmother raising four children under 17
KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
