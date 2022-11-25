The Xbox Series S is STILL only $220 with this ridiculous Black Friday sale

The Xbox Series S is already the most affordable current-gen console, but this year's Xbox Black Friday sales have seen it hit all-new low prices. Now, we've seen the Series S hit a new record low with a staggering $80 discount at Woot, or a full 27% off the console's retail price. This deal isn't likely to last long, so act fast!

Xbox Series S $300 $219.99 at Woot

There have been plenty of excellent Xbox Series S deals this Black Friday, but this one at Woot is the one to beat. Don't hesitate, as stock is likely to dissipate quickly with such a massive discount stacked on this amazing console. View Deal

The Xbox Series S is an incredible current-gen console in its own right, with intelligent compromises allowing it to play all the latest and greatest Xbox games with as few compromises as possible. It's certainly the most affordable entry into the newest generation of console gaming, and a plethora of deals and discounts have made it even more tempting. The latest discount at Woot is the best we've seen so far, beating the previous all-time low of $235.

With 512GB of expandable storage and enough power to play the best games at up to 1440p and 120FPS, the Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming gifts you can buy this year , whether it's as a primary or secondary console, or a first-time console for a new gamer. It also pairs well with Xbox Game Pass , which gives you access to hundreds of amazing games on your Xbox with one monthly cost — potentially saving you $100s on top of the value-driven cost of the console!

If you're interested in more awesome Xbox Black Friday deals , be sure to tune into Windows Central for more of the latest sales. You can also take advantage of major sales on some of our favorite Xbox gaming TVs for a complete current-gen gaming setup at a fraction of the normal cost. All in all, it's hard to go wrong this Black Friday, given all the savings on Xbox consoles, accessories, and games.