Atherosclerosis: How the body controls the activity of B cells

LMU researchers have identified a protein that is involved in the regulation of immune cells and can curb the development of atherosclerosis. Their research is published in Nature Cardiovascular Research. Cardiovascular diseases related to atherosclerosis are the leading cause of death worldwide. In patients, the body deposits cholesterol esters and...
Closing the loop to target brain glioblastomas

"Closing the loop" has become one of the jargony cliches of the business world. But in the world of cancer immunotherapy, closing the loop could be an innovation that unlocks powerful therapies for hard-to-treat brain cancers called glioblastomas. Researchers at Georgia Tech and Emory University have developed a system that...
Can a work of art reveal the presence of a neurodegenerative disease?

For decades, scientists have been interested in the effects of neurodegenerative disorders on the way people approach and produce visual art. They have sought the "artistic signatures" of diseases of the nervous system in the hope that art can offer a window onto changes in the brain. However, the literature...
Machine learning model builds on imaging methods to better detect ovarian lesions

Although ovarian cancer is the deadliest type of cancer for women, only about 20% of cases are found at an early stage, as there are no real screening tests for them and few symptoms to prompt them. Additionally, ovarian lesions are difficult to diagnose accurately—so difficult, in fact that there is no sign of cancer in more than 80% of women who undergo surgery to have lesions removed and tested.
Enzyme drives cognitive decline in mice, provides new target for Alzheimer's

In a recent search for gene variants associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD), several affected families showed a mutation in an enzyme called protein kinase C-alpha (PKCα). Family members with this mutation had AD; those without the mutation did not. The M489V mutation has since been shown to increase the...
New study maps the development of the 20 most common psychiatric disorders

"Let's see how things go." So psychiatrists often say to one another after a patient has been diagnosed with the first disorder—not because the diagnosis is not correct, but because psychiatrists know that psychiatric diagnoses have a tendency to change over the years. In fact, 47% of psychiatric patients...
Transcranial magnetic stimulation design goes deeper into the brain

As a noninvasive neuromodulation method, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) shows great potential to treat a range of mental and psychiatric diseases, including major depression. Stimulating the deep brain helps researchers explore the causes of and possible treatments for psychiatric diseases, but current methods don't go quite deep enough and are...
Negative self-perception appears to self-perpetuate, researchers find

At the end of a bad day, how do you feel about yourself? The answer could indicate not only how your self-perception formed, but also how it renews, according to experimental results from a research group in Japan. They published their findings in Cognitive Therapy and Research. "People with psychiatric...
Paper: Neurotic personality trait a key risk factor for stress perception

A new paper co-written by a team of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign experts who study the science of personalities points to the important role of personality traits to account for individual differences in experiencing stress. In a meta-analysis synthesizing more than 1,500 effect sizes from about 300 primary studies, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
New tool allows clinicians to better assess and understand patient satisfaction levels

Conducting research involving large amounts of information can be challenging. To address this issue, researchers created a spreadsheet tool to analyze large comment samples. The tool, called the HCP Review Comment Analysis Tool, is used to identify themes within patient comments and to measure thematic relationships with patient satisfaction. The...
Fighting aggressive blood cancer ages and exhausts immune cells, study shows

Scientists at Nottingham Trent University and John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center in the U.S. found that as a result patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are often unlikely to respond to treatment. AML progresses quickly, is very difficult to treat and has a high relapse rate—just one in five patients...
Researchers find less-invasive treatment for certain head and neck cancers

A new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has identified a less invasive way to treat a subset of head and neck cancers, which could potentially change the standard of care for patients. HPV-unrelated head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) typically do not trigger...
Key factors identified for regeneration of brain tissue

LMU researchers demonstrate in a zebrafish model that two proteins prevent scar formation in the brain, thereby improving the ability of tissue to regenerate. Whereas cells regularly renew themselves in most endogenous tissues, the number of nerve cells in the human brain and spinal cord remains constant. Although nerve cells can regenerate in the brains of adult mammals, as LMU scientist Professor Magdalena Götz has previously shown, young neurons in brain injury patients are unable to integrate into existing neural networks and survive, outside of two specific areas of the brain.
Study examines why overweight people are more susceptible to illness

If you gain weight, the fat cells in the body get bigger. So in the extremely obese, those fat cells are greatly enlarged. Now, researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) were able to show how enlarged fat cells can cause metabolic diseases. They also developed non-invasive examination methods to determine the size of human fat cells.
Evidence supports three-year interval for multi-target stool DNA screening for those at average risk of colon cancer

A scientific study exploring the appropriate interval for colorectal cancer screening via non-invasive multi-target stool DNA testing for individuals with average risk for the disease reported finding no colorectal cancers three years after an initial negative multi-target stool DNA test. These results suggest that at least a three-year interval between screenings using this method is clinically appropriate.
Rogue immune cells linked to leukemia found to be a key driver of autoimmune diseases

Gene variants associated with leukemia can produce "rogue" immune cells that drive autoimmune diseases, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. Scientists had previously noticed that leukemia patients were also likely to develop an autoimmune disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis or aplastic anemia. Research into this link revealed that immune cells called killer T cells—responsible for destroying harmful cells and pathogens—were a key player.

