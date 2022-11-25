Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces firearm, OWI charges in Monday incident
A Perry man was arrested early Monday for allegedly driving drunk and armed. Todd Allen Little Jr., 28, of 1423 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense OWI and carrying a weapon while intoxicated. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 141st Street, where officers...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman
A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
KBUR
Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for Attempted Enticement of Minor
Des Moines, IA- An Iowa man was sentenced on November 22nd, to 20 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual activities. According to court documents, 58-year-old Dennis Kimball of Des Moines communicated with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old female over the internet.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 28
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Gerald Dean Johnson, 61, of 2630 Warford St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension. Jason Alex Escobar Villalobos, 25, of 1402 14th St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of first-offense OWI. Alexis Ivan Torres...
Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
Shooting outside Ankeny bar leads to attempted murder arrest
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to shoot someone in the parking lot of a bar early Monday morning. Police were called to the Yankee Clipper at 312 SW Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shooting a gun in the […]
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 29
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Lacey Adams of Grimes was traveling eastbound on Iowa Highway 141 near T Avenue when her vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by Ryan Gardikis of Dallas Center, who pulled out in front of Adams. No injuries were reported. Damage to Adams’ car was estimated $10,000, and damage to Gardikis’ car was estimated at $6,000.
KCCI.com
Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who robbed convenience store allegedly shot clerk's boyfriend who rushed to defend her
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who shot a convenience store clerk's boyfriend has been charged with attempted murder. According to police, Brian Ralph went into a Git N Go store and robbed an employee at gunpoint. Then, the employee's boyfriend entered the store during the robbery...
KCCI.com
Police: Hostile crowd caused slight delay in getting homicide victim medical attention
DES MOINES, Iowa — Adeadly shooting outside of a Des Moines bar killed 29-year-old Alonzo Kearney. Des Moines police say a large crowd was in the parking lot, a fight broke out, and somebody shot and killed Kearney. Police say the scene was intense and chaotic when they responded...
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
KCCI.com
29-year-old man killed in shooting at Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Des Moines police were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 29-year-old Des Moines man with gunshot injuries in the bar's parking lot. He...
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
theperrynews.com
Vehicle fire on Iowa Highway 141 promptly put out Tuesday
Video courtesy Juan Meraz. A vehicle fire brought a quick response Tuesday morning from the Perry Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported about 9 a.m. on Iowa Highway 141 near Diagonal Road on Perry’s southwest side. The cause of the mishap is...
HazMat crews called to State Supreme Court mail room after white powder substance found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hazardous materials crews were called to the State Supreme Court Building in Des Moines Monday morning on a report of a white powder substance in the mail room, but officials say the substance wasn’t harmful. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to 1111 E. Court Avenue just before 11:15 a.m. Crews […]
