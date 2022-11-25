ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

theperrynews.com

Perry man faces firearm, OWI charges in Monday incident

A Perry man was arrested early Monday for allegedly driving drunk and armed. Todd Allen Little Jr., 28, of 1423 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense OWI and carrying a weapon while intoxicated. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 141st Street, where officers...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman

A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report November 28

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Gerald Dean Johnson, 61, of 2630 Warford St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension. Jason Alex Escobar Villalobos, 25, of 1402 14th St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of first-offense OWI. Alexis Ivan Torres...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Shooting outside Ankeny bar leads to attempted murder arrest

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to shoot someone in the parking lot of a bar early Monday morning. Police were called to the Yankee Clipper at 312 SW Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shooting a gun in the […]
ANKENY, IA
KIMT

First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident

A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 29

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Lacey Adams of Grimes was traveling eastbound on Iowa Highway 141 near T Avenue when her vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by Ryan Gardikis of Dallas Center, who pulled out in front of Adams. No injuries were reported. Damage to Adams’ car was estimated $10,000, and damage to Gardikis’ car was estimated at $6,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn

A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
MINBURN, IA
theperrynews.com

Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc

A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

29-year-old man killed in shooting at Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Des Moines police were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 29-year-old Des Moines man with gunshot injuries in the bar's parking lot. He...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him

A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto

An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
DE SOTO, IA
theperrynews.com

Vehicle fire on Iowa Highway 141 promptly put out Tuesday

Video courtesy Juan Meraz. A vehicle fire brought a quick response Tuesday morning from the Perry Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported about 9 a.m. on Iowa Highway 141 near Diagonal Road on Perry’s southwest side. The cause of the mishap is...
PERRY, IA

