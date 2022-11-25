Read full article on original website
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
Mandy Rose Talks About Being Compared To Trish Stratus, Says She Wants To Prove Herself
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. WWE Survivor Series War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match. Bianca...
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
Madusa Slams Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE to Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was recently interviewed for her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King,” on TheA2theK Wrestling Show. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed Rousey’s opinion that WWE should remove the term “women’s” from the respective championships.
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
Ric Flair Takes Credit for AEW Match at Full Gear
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed a variety of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. When discussing the duo’s match against Sting & Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022, Flair claimed that his last match played a big part in elevating Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett.
Road Dogg Comments on Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon’s “Special Relationship”
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on a recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed Chris Jericho’s departure from WWE in 2018 to sign with AEW, as well as Jericho’s special relationship with Vince McMahon.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back CM Punk (Video)
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count in a WrestlingNews.co exclusive to promote his new autobiography, “Grateful” by Guy Evans. During the discussion, the former WWE and WCW executive spoke about why CM Punk returning to WWE wouldn’t be a good business decision for the company.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
Backstage News on Why Brian Kendrick Was Brought Back to WWE for Survivor Series
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick were listed as producers for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE match between Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on why Kendrick was brought in during Wrestling Observer Radio. “What happened was, Brian Kendrick...
Paul Heyman Talks About Impact Sami Zayn Has Had Since Joining The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Several Hall of Famers Confirmed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT Announcement
Several WWE Hall of Famers will appear on this week’s WWE NXT episode to help with the announcements for the Iron Survivor Challenge. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on Tuesday’s episode of NXT to announce the participants for the male and female Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. WWE has now confirmed that four more WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the show to assist Michaels in making those announcements.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Portland, ME 11/27/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley via DQ. The match becomes a tag team match. * WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair,...
Trey Miguel Talks About Becoming IMPACT X-Division Champion For A Second Time
Trey Miguel recently spoke with the folks from Lucha Libre Online for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about what it was like to capture the X-Division Championship in IMPACT Wrestling for the second time. Featured below are some of...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with WWE SmackDown coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE RAW (11/21/22) – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. * AEW...
PWG Announces Two More Entrants For 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament
Pro Wrestling Guerilla continues to add names to the upcoming 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament scheduled for January 7 & 8. Entrants #5 and #6 have been confirmed. Komander and Alex Shelley have been named as the latest participants in the PWG 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament. Here...
WWE RAW Opener Revealed, First Hour To Be Commercial-Free, Dexter Lumis
Becky Lynch has been confirmed for tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of RAW. Byron Saxton, as seen in the video below, announced that The Man will open tonight’s RAW broadcast in her return to the red brand. Saxton also stated that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free.
