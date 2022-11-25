Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Police search for porch pirate in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Police are searching for a person accused of stealing packages off of a porch in an East Memphis neighborhood. Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 26, at 4:15 p.m. at a home on Shady Grove Road. Video surveillance showed a silver 4-door GM pickup...
WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
Community reaches halfway point to raise money for new Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Efforts to replace the Southland Mall Christmas tree are receiving some much-needed support. Community members are close to reaching their goal in continuing their Christmas tree tradition. It is more than a tree. “It’s iconic for the area,” said Pearl Walker, I Love Whitehaven Neighborhood and...
Holiday happenings across the Mid-South | Things your family can do this Christmas season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The countdown is on to the New Year, and that means holiday events across the Mid-South. Here’s a look at some of the events you and your family can check out over the next few weeks. Select nights through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s time again...
Couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster when car burglarized, cash stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting Memphis for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars...
Carey Snavely Dead After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Memphis on Saturday night. According to Memphis Police Department, The accident happened at Orchi Road and Jackson Avenue at around 9 p.m.
‘It pushed me back seven feet’: Driver slams into house with three people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southeast Memphis man is grateful to be alive after a car slammed into his home the night before Thanksgiving. Police are still looking for the driver who knocked off brick siding and moved the front wall of a house at Stonington and Pinegate Drives at around 6 p.m. November 23. “It […]
Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
Trial begins for man accused of killing two coworkers at Southaven Walmart
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Jury selection began Monday for the trial of the man accused of killing two coworkers at the Southaven Walmart. Martez Abram is charged with two counts of murder for the July 2019 shooting. FOX13 was the only TV station in the Mississippi courtroom as the jury selection began.
localmemphis.com
Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
How MPD says you can stay safe during busy holiday shopping season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Tuesday afternoon confirmed two property crimes within minutes of each other Sunday night are connected. It comes as law enforcement prepares to ramp up their enforcement for the holiday season. The two crimes were reported within a half an hour of each other Sunday;...
Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores. FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same...
Woman wants to know why driver is free months after deadly crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis wife and mother wants to know why no charges have been filed by police, two months after her husband and his brother were run over and killed by a driver in front of an East Memphis home. Katina Nunez’s husband Elvin was killed on a construction site on White Station Road […]
Man assaulted after crash that shut down highway in Olive Branch, police say
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — FOX13 has learned new details after a large police presence shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch Monday night. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. The jury was selected Monday afternoon and opening statements will begin in DeSoto County Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Court Clerk. Martez Abrams is charged […]
Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 1