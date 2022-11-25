ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Police search for porch pirate in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Police are searching for a person accused of stealing packages off of a porch in an East Memphis neighborhood. Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 26, at 4:15 p.m. at a home on Shady Grove Road. Video surveillance showed a silver 4-door GM pickup...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman wants to know why driver is free months after deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis wife and mother wants to know why no charges have been filed by police, two months after her husband and his brother were run over and killed by a driver in front of an East Memphis home. Katina Nunez’s husband Elvin was killed on a construction site on White Station Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. The jury was selected Monday afternoon and opening statements will begin in DeSoto County Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Court Clerk. Martez Abrams is charged […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
