The Federal Communications Commission released new Broadband Maps showing inaccurate broadband coverage for Clark County. These maps will be used to determine the amount of broadband funding each state gets next year. States with poor coverage will get more funding. We need your help in challenging the speeds reported and coverage on the FCC maps. Please go to https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/location-summary/fixed and enter your address. If the speeds shown are not what you are actually getting, please challenge the map using the instructions provided. Utilize the following steps to challenge your internet speed: Go to https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/location-summary/fixed; Enter your home or business address into the “Enter address” search bar under the blue menu; A map with your location will appear. To the left of the map will be your location information and a list of providers and their listed download (“Down (Mbps)”) speeds; Open another tab or browser window and test your speed using either Google Speed Test or Speedtest by Ookia;

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO