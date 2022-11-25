Read full article on original website
Applications for 2023 Funding From Marshfield Area United Way Now Being Accepted; Applications Due this Friday
Applications for 2023 funding from Marshfield Area United Way are now being accepted. The application for consideration is available online at marshfieldareaunitedway.org. All applications must be submitted electronically. Handwritten applications will not be accepted. To be considered for funding, your organization or program must be a 501(c)3 charitable health or...
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Garage Fire
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a garage fire Sunday afternoon. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a garage fire at 522 W. Fourth St. in the City of Neillsville. When they arrived the detached garage was fully engulfed. The garage and its contents are considered a total loss. The owner of the home did receive a burn to their hand.
Granton Native Named Next President of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan
A Granton native has been named as the next president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan. Xcel Energy announced that Karl Hoesly will succeed Mark Stoering as the next president beginning December 1st. Hoesly has worked for Xcel Energy for 15 years and currently serves as the regional vice president for Rates and Regulatory Affairs, a position he has held since 2018.
Neillsville City Council Discusses Shared Ride Taxi Service
The Neillsville City Council discussed the shared ride taxi service. Pam Kernan, Clark County Department of Social Services Director, stated that the five-year Request for Proposals for the Clark County Taxi/City of Neillsville Taxi was put out back in September. The City of Stanley is offered rides through the Clark County Taxi. Both the City and portions of the taxi services are funded through their levies.
Neillsville City Council Approves Auditor & Assessor
The City Clerk then presented the Associated Appraisal Consultants, Inc. 2023, 2024 and 2025 Assessor Services Agreement in the amounts of $11,700/ $11,850/ $12,000. This is a three-year agreement. Discussion followed on the last revaluation, lack of interior inspection because of COVID, market changes, and cost increases. However, the Council did approve the agreement.
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Computer Scam Call
The Marshfield Police Department received a report of a scam regarding fixing a computer. The Department received the call on Friday. The caller stated an unknown individual called him requesting over $1,000 in various department store gift cards to fix his computer. The resident allowed the individual remote access to his computer, which the officer later turned off.
Local FCC Broadband Map Show Inaccurate Data For Clark County
The Federal Communications Commission released new Broadband Maps showing inaccurate broadband coverage for Clark County. These maps will be used to determine the amount of broadband funding each state gets next year. States with poor coverage will get more funding. We need your help in challenging the speeds reported and coverage on the FCC maps. Please go to https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/location-summary/fixed and enter your address. If the speeds shown are not what you are actually getting, please challenge the map using the instructions provided. Utilize the following steps to challenge your internet speed: Go to https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/location-summary/fixed; Enter your home or business address into the “Enter address” search bar under the blue menu; A map with your location will appear. To the left of the map will be your location information and a list of providers and their listed download (“Down (Mbps)”) speeds; Open another tab or browser window and test your speed using either Google Speed Test or Speedtest by Ookia;
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
