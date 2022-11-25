ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was taken to a hospital after suffering multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Petersburg. On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police were informed...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Teens charged after fight at Richmond high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two students at a Richmond high school are facing assault charges after a fight Monday morning. Richmond Police received a call about a fight at John Marshall High School just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a girl suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations. One girl...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 suspects due in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey are set to face a judge once again. Tyree Coley and Mitchell Hudson Jr. were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Tynashia’s death. She was shot and killed in Gilpin Court...
RICHMOND, VA
longisland.com

Virginia Man Arrested for DWI and Possession of a Handgun on the Southern State Parkway

On November 25, 2022, around 5:45 AM, the State Police responded to a report of a Honda Pilot driving erratically on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Troopers located the Honda traveling in the area of Exit 27N with its front driver’s side tire blown out and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Troopers interviewed the operator and sole occupant who was identified as Siwatu Emanuel, age 39, of Richmond, VA.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy