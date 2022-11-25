Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy Says
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Related
Colonial Heights Police looking for Gabe’s shoplifting suspect
The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say shoplifted from a Gabe's clothing store.
Video: Police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects in Henrico County
Police are searching for two unidentified suspects wanted in connection to a catalytic converter theft that occurred in the Dumbarton neighborhood of Henrico County.
NBC12
Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was taken to a hospital after suffering multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Petersburg. On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police were informed...
NBC12
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in police custody in connection to a shooting in Petersburg over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police were...
Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital
A deputy U.S. marshal was arrested over the weekend, accused of being drunk while armed at a hospital in Franklin.
Crime Insider: Man shot multiple times in Dinwiddie is critically injured
A man was critically injured in a shooting in Dinwiddie County Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
NBC12
Teens charged after fight at Richmond high school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two students at a Richmond high school are facing assault charges after a fight Monday morning. Richmond Police received a call about a fight at John Marshall High School just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a girl suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations. One girl...
Henrico man killed in single-vehicle crash on Parham Road
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car on Parham Road near Interstate 95.
NBC12
2 suspects due in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey are set to face a judge once again. Tyree Coley and Mitchell Hudson Jr. were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Tynashia’s death. She was shot and killed in Gilpin Court...
‘Woken by several gunshots’: Neighbors react to Hopewell hours-long barricade
"A policeman knocked on my bedroom window in the backyard," Stanley recalled. "Said I needed to leave the premises because there may be a problem with shooting and I may get hit."
WRIC TV
Virginia man suspected of triple-homicide in California killed by police
SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, California (WRIC)- A 28-year-old Chesterfield man and former Virginia State Police employee who was suspected of killing three people was killed by police. According to local police, officers were called to the area Friday morning after a teenager who appeared to be in distress was seen getting...
NBC12
Woman won’t face criminal charges after 88-year-old neighbor was mauled to death by dog
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman won’t face any further criminal charges after her neighbor was mauled to death by her dog earlier this month, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. On Nov. 7, Tracey Hicks was walking her six-year-old pitbull at around 6:30 a.m. During...
Police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday in Ashland
Aldo Arnaldo Hernandez-Ortega was last seen at his home in Ashland at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
Victim identified in fatal Greensville County crash
A woman died Sunday afternoon in Greensville County after a single-vehicle crash.
One man dead, another critically injured in Brunswick County crash
A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.
73-year-old man killed in head-on vehicle crash in Prince George County
The Prince George County Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle Friday morning.
longisland.com
Virginia Man Arrested for DWI and Possession of a Handgun on the Southern State Parkway
On November 25, 2022, around 5:45 AM, the State Police responded to a report of a Honda Pilot driving erratically on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Troopers located the Honda traveling in the area of Exit 27N with its front driver’s side tire blown out and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Troopers interviewed the operator and sole occupant who was identified as Siwatu Emanuel, age 39, of Richmond, VA.
A car drove into his home in Chesterfield. He said this isn't the first time.
Tire marks are fresh in the mud, following a crash that happened there Sunday. A driver coming onto the exit from Chippenham Parkway, barreled into his backyard and crashed into the side of his home.
Crash closes lane on I-95 South in Chesterfield
A crash on I-95 South in Chesterfield caused a major backup on Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0