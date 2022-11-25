On November 25, 2022, around 5:45 AM, the State Police responded to a report of a Honda Pilot driving erratically on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Troopers located the Honda traveling in the area of Exit 27N with its front driver’s side tire blown out and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Troopers interviewed the operator and sole occupant who was identified as Siwatu Emanuel, age 39, of Richmond, VA.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO