Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
MSP Looking for Missing Mt. Pleasant Man
Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County, but when she arrived he was not there. Robertson is driving a...
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
Armed neighbors detain man after break-in at St. Charles home with kids, sheriff’s officials say
ST. CHARLES, MI — Neighbors with pistols detained a 32-year-old St. Charles man during an alarming post-Thanksgiving outburst that began seemingly as a public rant and progressed into a break-in at a home where children were present, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The suspect eventually was arrested...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
Fox17
Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
Fox17
MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Flint man was freed from a rolled over vehicle Saturday night and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Grant Township woman, was also injured. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
75 mph speed limits deadlier, study says
Good morning! I hope you enjoyed your long weekend (I sure did!). Now let's get to the news on this Cyber Monday ... Findings from a new Michigan State University study revealed a more than 5% increase in crashes and fatalities after a bill was passed in 2016 to hike the speed limit to 75 mph on some state highways.
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
YAHOO!
Berks bank robbery suspect captured; $36,000 recovered in hotel room
Nov. 28—The suspect in two robberies — including last week's holdup at Members First Credit Union in Cumru Township in which he carried away tens of thousands of dollars stuffed into two bags — is in Berks County Prison following his arrest in a Wyomissing hotel room on Thanksgiving.
Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
Despite rivalry, Michigan & Ohio state troopers join forces to crack down on impaired, dangerous driving [VIDEO]
In a show of unlikely camaraderie on Michigan vs. Ohio State game day, Michigan State Police have teamed up with Ohio State troopers to crack down on unsafe driving as thousands of fans make the trip to and from Columbus and area bars this Saturday.
Comments / 0