Montcalm County, MI

9&10 News

MSP Looking for Missing Mt. Pleasant Man

Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County, but when she arrived he was not there. Robertson is driving a...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night. Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.
ROCKFORD, MI
99.1 WFMK

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

75 mph speed limits deadlier, study says

Good morning! I hope you enjoyed your long weekend (I sure did!). Now let's get to the news on this Cyber Monday ... Findings from a new Michigan State University study revealed a more than 5% increase in crashes and fatalities after a bill was passed in 2016 to hike the speed limit to 75 mph on some state highways.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

