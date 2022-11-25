WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – City officials in Wausau are reminding residents of snow removal rules for the winter. Wausau city ordinance states residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear their sidewalks. If the snow is not cleared, city inspectors will send home and property owners a notice informing them they have 48 hours to clear the space or else a city employee will do the job instead.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO