Stevens Point, WI

Wausau reminds residents to clear sidewalks

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – City officials in Wausau are reminding residents of snow removal rules for the winter. Wausau city ordinance states residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear their sidewalks. If the snow is not cleared, city inspectors will send home and property owners a notice informing them they have 48 hours to clear the space or else a city employee will do the job instead.
Names Released in Fatal Portage County Shooting

TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident in Amherst. The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks. Officers say he was visiting a relative in the home on Yellow Brick Road at about 12:30 AM Sunday.
Mayors Monday: Stevens Point’s Mike Wiza

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Most area golfers have put the clubs and balls away for the season. But Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza has the sport on his mind at least once a week these days as his city prepares to open its arms to the world next June.
Wisconsin Rapids Man Identified as Montana John Doe, Case Being Investigated as Homicide

RED LODGE, MT (WSAU) — Investigators and forensic scientists have determined that human remains found more than 20 years ago in Montana came from a Wisconsin Rapids man. According to the Corson County Sheriff’s office, skull and bone fragments found along Highway 212 in 2004 belong to Rogers “Roger” Lee Elis. Scientists in Texas recently used advanced forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a DNA profile of the victim, which was run against a nationwide genealogical database.
Jail time ordered in child-neglect death

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – A Lincoln County man was sentenced to 5-years in jail for the death of a 15-month old boy. Cody Robertson, 26, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child neglect resulting in death. The child had methamphetamine in his system and was covered with sores...
Wausau Man Enters Plea In Son’s Drug Death

WAUSAU WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Wausau man facing reckless homicide charges in the death of his son has entered a no contest plea to the charge. Roderick Schultz, 55, entered that plea in Marathon County Court on Monday to one count of first-degree reckless homicide while delivering drugs. A second reckless homicide charge, along with a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, were dropped but read in.
Wood burner causes fire in Almond

ALMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Firefighters put out a shed fire that was started by a nearby outdoor wood burner in Almond on Monday morning. A homeowner reported the fire in their shed. When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any other structures. The shed is a total loss.
Lavergne Sentenced for Taking Vehicle, Drug Charges Dismissed

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who jumped from a second-story hotel window as officers were confronting him regarding a drug investigation has been given a withheld probation sentence for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Lawrence Lavergne was in court on Monday where he entered...
Robertson Sentenced For Child Neglect Charges in Son’s Death

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – Cody Robertson has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the death of his son. The 26-year-old was sentenced on Monday in Lincoln County court as the result of a plea deal reached last summer. Robertson entered a no contest plea to a count of negligence resulting in the death of a child.
